Briefly: Medina Spirit can run in Preakness

Preakness officials said Tuesday they are allowing Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to enter Saturday's race subject to additional testing and monitoring.
Medina Spirit and two other horses trained by Bob Baffert will be under extra scrutiny in the days leading up to the second jewel of the Triple Crown. The Maryland Racing Commission and Baffert have agreed to the conditions for Medina Spirit, fellow Preakness runner Concert Tour and Beautiful Gift, who is expected to run in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday.
Medina Spirit drew the No. 3 post in a field of 10 horses as the 9-5 morning-line favorite. Concert Tour drew the outside 10th post and is the second choice in the wagering at 5-2.
Baffert earlier Tuesday said it was brought to his attention that a veterinarian treated Medina Spirit with an antifungal medication to treat dermatitis that includes the steroid betamethasone.
Medina Spirit failed a Kentucky Derby postrace drug test due to the presence of betamethasone.
Maryland Racing's chief veterinary officer, Dr. Dionne Benson, said at the draw that tests on the three Baffert horses are expected back Friday. This is an additional layer of blood testing added to the usual postrace tests.
Obituary
Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. He was 37.
Brennan, who has had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press.
Brennan transferred to Hawaii after stints at Colorado and Saddleback College in California. A certain pro prospect, he bypassed the NFL draft in order to play his senior year for Hawaii coach June Jones. Brennan led the Warriors to its finest season ever, going 12-0 in the regular season.
In 2008, Georgia ended Hawaii’s hopes for an unblemished record, defeating the Warriors 41-10 in the Sugar Bowl.
Brennan was drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2008, but he never played a regular season game in two seasons.
Soccer
Manchester City reclaimed the Premier League title with three games to spare after closest challenger Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester.
Ending Liverpool's reign as champions gives Pep Guardiola a third Premier League title in four seasons, adding to the trio of domestic titles he won at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich as coach.
Where once United dominated English football, now City is the force with five titles in 10 seasons since first lifting the Premier League trophy in 2012.
Cycling
American cyclist Joseph Dombrowski held off the rest of the breakaway pack to win the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday for his first victory in a Grand Tour, and Alessandro De Marchi took the leader's pink jersey.
Dombrowski, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, attacked on the first uphill finish of this year's race and crossed the line 12 seconds ahead of De Marchi.
It was the 29-year-old Dombrowski's first pro win outside of the United States.
Filippo Fiorelli was third, 27 seconds behind Dombrowski at the end of a wet and windy 116-mile ride through the Apennines from Piacenza to Sestola.
De Marchi took over the lead from Filippo Ganna, who had led the the Giro since winning the time trial that opened the race on Saturday. The 34-year-old De Marchi has a 22-second advantage over Dombrowski and 42 seconds over third-place Louis Vervaeke.
Wednesday's fifth stage is a flat and straight 110-mile route from Modena to Cattolica on the Adriatic coast. The Giro finishes on May 30 in Milan with an individual time trial.