Rory McIlroy finished eagle-birdie-par down the famed closing stretch at the TPC Sawgrass for a 7-under 65 to tie Tommy Fleetwood for the lead going into the weekend at The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Fleetwood rode a birdie-eagle-birdie start to a 67 on Friday and was the first to reach 12-under 144. This is the second straight week Fleetwood has had a share of the 36-hole lead.
Jim Furyk played his best round at Sawgrass the one time he wasn't even expecting to be here. Coming off his two years as Ryder Cup captain that saw his world ranking plunge to No. 231, he didn't get into the field until Sunday and shot 64. Furyk was three behind, along with Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer and Brian Harman.
Tiger Woods hit two balls in the water on the island-green 17th and shot 71. He was nine back.
Football
Kareem Hunt promises to change. The NFL will hold him to his word.
The league suspended the Cleveland Browns running back for eight games for two "physical altercations," one in which Hunt shoved and kicked a woman in a hotel hallway while he played for Kansas City.
Hunt will not be eligible to play until November as part of his penalty for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. The 23-year-old, who quickly became a star player with the Chiefs before his conduct prompted the team to cut him during a Super Bowl push last season, will not be paid during the half-season suspension, which will be lifted on Aug. 31. He can practice and will be eligible to play in Cleveland's preseason games.
Hunt will not appeal the league's findings, which came following an investigation into the hotel incident and a fight in June at Put-In-Bay island, a resort area in Ohio.
• The Miami Dolphins traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that also involved draft picks. The Dolphins sent their sixth-round pick this year to the Titans for a fourth-round choice in 2020 and a seventh-round pick in April.
Tannehill turns 31 in July, and his departure from Miami had been expected. He became the starting quarterback as a rookie in 2012 and has still never taken a postseason snap. His contract was to balloon to $18.7 million in base salary this year, and he would have counted $26.6 million against the salary cap.
Auto racing
Austin Dillon won the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race in Auto Club Speedway at Fontana, Calif., after no drivers completed a lap in the final round of qualifying.
Dillon got his fourth career pole essentially by default after a bizarre scene in the final session.
With all 12 final-round drivers determined to go out as late as possible in a drafting group, everyone waited to start until roughly 44 seconds remained in the session. Nobody made it to the line before time ran out.
Kevin Harvick will start second Sunday, followed by Aric Almirola and Kyle Busch.
Tennis
It's Federer vs. Nadal again, only this time it'll be in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.
Roger Federer beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4 and Rafael Nadal got by Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) to set up the old rivals' 39th career meeting and first in 16 months.
Nadal stands in the way of Federer's pursuit of a record sixth title at Indian Wells in California.
Soccer
Manchester United will face Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals, hosting the first leg on April 10.
Also in the draw Friday, Tottenham will face Manchester City in an all-English pairing, Liverpool will face Porto, and Ajax will meet Juventus. The first legs will be played on April 9-10, with the return games on April 16-17.
Obituary
Former University of Texas wide receiver and track standout Johnny "Lam" Jones, who won an Olympic relay gold medal in 1976, died after a long bout with cancer. He was 60.
Jones was a two-time all-Southwest Conference football player in 1978-79 and scored eight touchdowns of 45 yards or longer in his career.
Jones played five years in the NFL, all with the New York Jets. His best season was 1983 with 43 catches for 734 yards and four touchdowns.
