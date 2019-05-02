Rory McIlroy made the most of his game and turned it into a 5-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen after the opening round Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship at Charlotte, N.C.
McIlroy, a two-time winner at Quail Hollow, twice made birdie when he was out of position off the tee and ran off three straight birdies on the back nine for his lowest start in his 10 appearances at Quail Hollow.
Dahmen holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish a bogey-free round — no small task on a firm, fast course — to match McIlroy.
Patrick Reed was among those at 67, while defending champion Jason Day had a 68.
• Long-hitting Anne van Dam of the Netherlands two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 67 and a share of the first-round lead with South Koreans So Yeon Ryu and Eun-Hee Ji in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at Daly City, Calif.
The 23-year-old van Dam bogeyed two of the first four holes in her afternoon round at Lake Merced. She rallied with an eagle on the par-4 eighth and five birdies to match morning starters Ryu and Ji.
Ryu closed with a bogey on the par-5 ninth. She had seven birdies and two bogeys. Ji had six birdies and a bogey.
Celine Boutier, Amy Yang and Peiyun Chien shot 68. Boutier had six birdies in a seven-hole stretch on her final nine. Yang birdied five of her last six holes.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid will be the opponent in this summer's Major League Soccer All-Star Game in Orlando, Florida.
The 10-time La Liga champions are the second team from the Spanish league to play in the showcase after Real Madrid in 2017 in Chicago. This year's game is July 31 at Orlando City Stadium.
Last year, the MLS All-Stars played to a 1-1 draw with Juventus in Atlanta.
Hockey
The Vegas Golden Knights promoted Kelly McCrimmon to general manager.
Owner George McPhee made the move amid speculation other NHL teams were interested in McCrimmon, who had served as McPhee's top assistant since August 2016, a year before the franchise made its on-ice debut.
Under McPhee and McCrimmon's direction, Vegas made NHL history by reaching the Stanley Cup Final in its first season and made the playoffs in its second.
• Tired of the status quo and low pay, more than 200 of the world's top female hockey players announced that they will not play at all this year in an attempt to establish a single, economically viable professional league in North America.
The players announced their decision on social media in a strikingly unified effort that came together in less than a month. The group includes stars such as Americans Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield and Canadian national team goalie Shannon Szabados, and all of them expressed their dissatisfaction with the current state of the sport while demanding a say in establishing a league.
The announcement stressed cross-border unity in North America, home to the top women's national teams in the world in the U.S. and Canada. The players cited obstacles they've had to contend with, including being paid as little as $2,000 a year and paying for their own health insurance.
Figure skating
Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada, the 2018 world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, is going out on top.
The 23-year-old Osmond announced her retirement from competitive figure skating, leaving the sport as Canada's most decorated women's singles skater.
Osmond won the world title last March in Milan, a few weeks after she won singles bronze and team gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics. She's also a three-time national champion.
Osmond did not skate this season while evaluating her future plans.
