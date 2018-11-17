Floyd Mayweather's match against a Japanese kickboxer is once again on for New Year's Eve as an exhibition fight with knockouts allowed but likely no decision granted on a win or a loss.
Nobuyuki Sakakibara, the head of Rizin Fighting Federation, which is putting on the three-round exhibition, told reporters Saturday at Tokyo's Haneda airport that "a misunderstanding" was behind Mayweather, 41, appearing to back out.
The event, to be held at Saitama Super Arena in suburban Tokyo on Dec. 31, was initially announced earlier this month.
Sakakibara, who just returned holding meetings with Mayweather in Los Angeles, said the basic agreement had not changed from the initial contract, which did not allow kicking.
He said Tenshin Nasukawa, 20, will have a chance to knock out Mayweather, but the results will not go against either fighter's win-loss record. Other details are still being worked out.
Tennis
After pulling off one of the biggest wins of his career, Alexander Zverev was left apologizing for an unforced error he didn't make.
Zverev denied Roger Federer a shot at a 100th career title by beating the Swiss great 7-5, 7-6 (5) at the ATP Finals on Saturday at London to advance to the championship match against Novak Djokovic.
Federer was leading the second-set tiebreaker 4-3 and in the ascendancy of a rally on a Zverev service point when a ball boy at the back of the court dropped a ball. Zverev immediately signaled for the point to be stopped and the umpire ordered the point to be replayed.
Zverev served an ace before going on to close out the match moments later.
Zverev is the youngest player at 21 to reach the final since 2009 and the first from Germany since 1996. He will face five-time champion Djokovic, who defeated Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2 to extend his semifinal win-loss record at the tournament to 7-1.
Federer, 37, was seeking a record-extending seventh title, but was unable to cope with the pressure created by Zverev's power and precision at the O2 Arena.
Rugby
Ireland beat the All Blacks of New Zealand 16-9 at home for the first time and laid a major marker for the Rugby World Cup next year.
The blockbuster matchup of No. 1 and No. 2, the champions of each hemisphere, lived up to the hype. Ireland edged a heavy-duty first half, and in a more open second half produced a classic try and kept New Zealand tryless for the first time since last year's Lions tour.
The soonest New Zealand and Ireland can meet again is in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan next October. New Zealand coach Steve Hansen called Ireland the tournament favorite.
Soccer
No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem.
Portugal drew with Italy 0-0 to pick up the point it needed to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals and confirm it as host of the first Final Four in June.
Ronaldo is taking a break from the national team and wasn't present at San Siro, just as he wasn't in Portugal's first two Nations League matches — both of which they won.
Poland has already been assured of finishing last in Group A3 and will be relegated to League B, and Italy will finish second.
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin started the women's World Cup slalom season in the same way she ended the previous one — with a clear victory.
The two-time overall champion built on a first-run lead to comfortably win the traditional opening race in Finnish Lapland.
Shiffrin defeated last year's winner, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, by 0.58 seconds. Bernadette Schild of Austria, who posted the fastest second-run time, finished third, 0.79 off the lead.
Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, the runner-up to Shiffrin in the overall standings last season, was 0.85 seconds behind in fifth.
It was Shiffrin's 33rd career victory in a slalom, leaving her two wins shy of the World Cup record held by Austria's Marlies Raich — Schild's older sister.
Figure skating
Yuzuru Hanyu won the Rostelecom Cup at Moscow despite an ankle injury that left him on crutches, and fellow Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova won the women's title.
Hanyu started strongly with two clean quads and appeared to be his usual assured self, but he stepped out of his second pass at a quad toe loop then fell on a triple and singled an axel.
With his ankle wrapped in a bandage, Hanyu hobbled into a news conference and said he aggravated a previous ankle injury in the morning practice.
He considered dropping out, he said, but "I really love skating here. I really wanted to skate this program." The injury leaves him uncertain about whether he'll compete in the Japan nationals or in the Grand Prix Final in December, Hanyu said.
His free program total score of 167.89 was more than 20 points off his season best, but it was nearly 10 points ahead of Georgia's Morisi Kvitelashvili, who landed three clean quads to make his first Grand Prix podium appearance.
Japan's Kazuki Tomono took bronze, moving up from fourth place after the short program.
