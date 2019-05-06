Taken down as the Kentucky Derby winner, Maximum Security is now out of the Preakness.
Maximum Security’s co-owner said Monday he will not run the horse in the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. The announcement came hours before his appeal of the horse’s disqualification as Derby winner was denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
Gary West told The Associated Press by phone there is “really no need, not having an opportunity to run for the Triple Crown, to run a horse back in two weeks.”
The 1 1/8-mile Preakness is May 18 at Pimlico Race Course. Though shorter than the Kentucky Derby, the race requires a quick turnaround. West didn’t want to burden his colt with the Triple Crown off the table.
Maximum Security was scheduled to leave Churchill Downs on Monday and arrive early Tuesday at Monmouth Park, where trainer Jason Servis is based, the New Jersey track said.
Football
Brian Gutekunst likes to say roster building is a 365-days-a-year proposition. On Monday, the Green Bay Packers second-year general manager made four personnel moves as he continues to tweak the team’s 90-man offseason roster – and those moves included adding a pair of wide receivers to the mix.
The Packers, who started the day with 88 players on the roster and two spots open, began by signing undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, who was one of the 20 tryout players at the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend, and cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who saw action in five games last season for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Those two moves put the roster at the 90-man maximum, but the team then released running back Lavon Coleman, who was added to the roster late last season and was one of a handful of holdover players who took part in the rookie camp.
Gutekunst then filled Coleman’s roster spot by claiming ex-New York Giants wide receiver Jawill Davis on waivers.
The 6-foot, 194-pound Davis saw action in seven games last year for the Giants as an undrafted free agent from Bethune-Cookman and caught four passes for 40 yards. He was more active on special teams, returning 12 punts and seven kickoffs for a combined 260 yards.
The 5-foot-10, 182-pound Shepherd, meanwhile, is a slot receiver who set career highs in receptions (62), receiving yards (1,065) and touchdowns (nine) as a senior at North Dakota State last season.
Golf
President Donald Trump awarded golfer Tiger Woods the nation’s highest civilian honor on Monday, describing the 43-year-old as a “true legend” who transformed golf and then fought through years of injury to return to the sport’s summit.
Trump awarded Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He’s the fourth golfer to earn that distinction and certainly the youngest. While Woods dominated the sport for more than a decade, he won his first major in nearly 11 years at last month’s Masters Tournament, a comeback that captivated the sporting world.
“Tiger was back on top,” Trump declared during the Rose Garden ceremony.
If there were a Mount Rushmore for golfers, Woods would almost certainly be on it. He ranks second in PGA Tour wins and in major tournament victories. But the president’s decision to award the nation’s highest civilian honor to Woods also raised scrutiny about whether the president should be boosting the profile of a business associate of The Trump Organization.
Trump understood the importance of Woods comeback to golf and its fans, tweeting shortly after the Masters win that he was awarding Woods the medal because of his “incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE.”
