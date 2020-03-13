Briefly: Masters golf tournament postponed

Augusta National on Friday postponed the Masters, another massive hit to the spring sports calendar from the new coronavirus that already is responsible for the loss of March Madness and the delay of opening day baseball.
So much for that annual rite of spring and the first week in April devoted to the brilliance of dogwoods and azaleas, Amen Corner and Tiger Woods chasing another green jacket.
The Masters had been scheduled for April 9-12.
Ridley said he hoped the decision puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its two other amateur events “at some later date.”
He did not indicate when the Masters could be played. The private club traditionally closes in May and does not open for its members until October.
Soccer
Carlos Cordeiro resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Thursday night, three days after the organization sparked a backlash when its legal papers in a gender discrimination lawsuit claimed the women's national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than their male counterparts.
His decision elevated former American midfielder Cindy Parlow Cone to become the first woman president in the history of the 107-year-old federation.
Cordeiro announced his resignation on Twitter without even telling the federation's communications staff. He stepped down on a day several USSF board members issued extraordinary rebukes that criticized the governing body's legal filings. Among them were Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and Parlow Cone, the federation's vice president.
The legal papers were submitted to federal court in Los Angeles as part of the USSF's defense of the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by women's national team players last year. They claim they have not been paid equally to the men's national team and asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 . A trial is scheduled for May 5.
Basketball
Grand Canyon fired basketball coach Dan Majerle after seven seasons.
Marjele was hired in 2013 to help usher the Antelopes through its transition into Division I. Grand Canyon won at least 20 games its first two years in Division I, but went 13-17 this season.
Former New Mexico State and UNLV coach Marvin Menzies was named interim coach.
Majerle had a record of 136-89 at Grand Canyon.
• Tim Cluess, who led Iona to six NCAA Tournament appearances, resigned to focus on making a full recovery from a recent health concern.
Cluess led the Gaels to a 199-106 record in his nine seasons. He won five Metro Athletic Athletic Conference tournament championships, including the last four, and four regular-season titles.
The Gaels won either the regular season or tournament titles in each of Cluess' last eight seasons.
Cluess is second among coaches in MAAC tournament wins and second in regular-season victories. He was conference coach of the year in 2019, when Iona became the first school in a decade to win both the regular-season and tournament titles.
But he sat out this season because of an undisclosed health issue and will continue to recover from that now while serving in an advisory role. Iona finished 12-17 this season, losing in the MAAC quarterfinals.