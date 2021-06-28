Briefly: Maryland's Morsell heads to Marquette

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar was slowed a few kilometers further down the road following another high-speed pileup but it was unclear whether he crashed.

Saturday’s opening stage was marred with two big pileups, including one caused by a spectator. Veteran sports director Marc Madiot from the Groupama FDJ team was furious about the lack of safety on the road.

Hockey

The Chicago Blackhawks have hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.

CEO Danny Wirtz announced the move in an internal memo Monday morning. The Athletic first reported on the memo from Wirtz.

The investigation into one of the NHL’s most high-profile franchises comes after the filing of two lawsuits against the team. The first alleges sexual assault by former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title, and the second was filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.

A former player says Aldrich assaulted him, and that the team did nothing after he informed a now-retired employee. The lawsuit, filed on May 7 in Cook County Circuit Court, alleges Aldrich also assaulted another unidentified Blackhawks player. The former player who sued and is seeking more than $150,000 in damages is referred in the document as “John Doe.”

