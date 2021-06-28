Briefly: Maryland's Morsell heads to Marquette

Darryl Morsell, the 2021 Big Ten defensive player of the year, is transferring from Maryland to Marquette for his final season of eligibility.
Morsell tweeted a picture of himself in a Marquette uniform alongside the word “Committed.” Marquette announced later Monday that it had added Morsell.
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged nine points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists last season. Big Ten coaches selected him as the defensive player of the year.
Morsell played more than 26 minutes per game for Maryland each of the past four seasons. He averaged 8.7 points in 2017-18, 8.5 in 2018-19 and 8.5 again in 2019-20.
He’s one of only 16 players in Maryland history to have 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 starts.
- New Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger will be paid $1 million per year with an additional $500,000 in supplemental benefits under terms of his five-year contract released Monday.
Otzelberger’s base pay is $300,000, and he receives $700,000 for public appearances, speaking engagements and media obligations. The supplemental benefits include university contributions to his retirement plan.
Otzelberger will receive a bonus if the Cyclones are among the top four seeds in the Big 12 Tournament, with the No. 1 seed earning him $250,000. He would earn $100,000 for winning the conference tournament, $50,000 for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid and $50,000 for each win in the tournament.
The university is providing a vehicle to Otzelberger and paying for his Ames Country Club membership.
Otzelberger coached at Catholic Central High School in Burlington before becoming a college assistant coach.
Cycling
Tim Merlier of Belgium powered to victory in the third stage of the Tour de France after several top contenders hit the ground during another crash-marred day.
Merlier won ahead of his Alpecin-Fenix teammate Jasper Philipsen and Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni. There was a crash in the closing stages when ace sprinter Caleb Ewan’s front wheel slid from under him in the final turn. He brought down Peter Sagan with him. Ewan, who won two stages last year, broke his right collarbone and abandoned the three-week race.
Mathieu van der Poel rode safely at the front throughout the day and escaped unscathed to keep the yellow jersey he earned on Sunday.
The narrow roads in the stage finale took a toll on many competitors who crashed as the peloton rode at full speed. Last year’s runner-up, Primoz Roglic, went down about nine kilometers from the end in the town of Pontivy.
Roglic immediately got back on his bike but lost ground to his main rivals as his Jumbo-Visma teammates tried to pace him back to the peloton. Roglic lost 1 minute, 21 seconds and dropped to 20th overall, 1:35 off the pace.
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar was slowed a few kilometers further down the road following another high-speed pileup but it was unclear whether he crashed.
Saturday’s opening stage was marred with two big pileups, including one caused by a spectator. Veteran sports director Marc Madiot from the Groupama FDJ team was furious about the lack of safety on the road.
Hockey
The Chicago Blackhawks have hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.
CEO Danny Wirtz announced the move in an internal memo Monday morning. The Athletic first reported on the memo from Wirtz.
The investigation into one of the NHL’s most high-profile franchises comes after the filing of two lawsuits against the team. The first alleges sexual assault by former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title, and the second was filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.
A former player says Aldrich assaulted him, and that the team did nothing after he informed a now-retired employee. The lawsuit, filed on May 7 in Cook County Circuit Court, alleges Aldrich also assaulted another unidentified Blackhawks player. The former player who sued and is seeking more than $150,000 in damages is referred in the document as “John Doe.”