Briefly: Maryland will move to full capacity

The University of Maryland will allow full seating capacity for the 2021-22 season at home games for its sports teams now that coronavirus restrictions have been lifted locally.
The new university guidelines Monday still require everyone over age 5 — including those fully vaccinated — to wear a face mask at indoor arenas and at what the school calls “crowded outdoor venues.”
The Big Ten school’s football team will play seven of its 12 games on campus for the first time in a decade. The 2021 opener is Sept. 4 against nonconference opponent West Virginia.
• The Indiana Hoosiers announced that Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley is transferring into the program.
Buckley graduated from Texas A&M in December and will be eligible immediately. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Texan played in 39 games, making four starts, and caught 62 passes for 877 yards and four touchdowns during his career there. He missed all of last season with an injury.
Buckley's best season was 2018 when he had 34 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown. He is the eighth player to transfer to Indiana since the end of last season.
Indiana opens the season Sept. 4 at Iowa.
Cycling
Egan Bernal took a major step toward his second Grand Tour title by winning the wet and mountainous 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Monday.
The 2019 Tour de France champion rode alone over the top of the snowy Giau Pass then carefully navigated the technical and wet descent into Cortina to add to his overall lead.
Snow and rain throughout the Dolomites prompted organizers to drastically shorten what was slated to be the race's "queen" stage. Instead of a 132-mile route over three major mountain passes, the stage followed a 95-mile route over only one major pass, the Giau.
Bernal, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, crossed in 4 hours, 22 minutes and finished 27 seconds ahead of Romain Bardet, who was quicker on the descent.
Damiano Caruso came third with the same time as Bardet and moved up from third to second overall, 2:24 behind Bernal. Hugh Carthy moved up from fifth to third, 3:40 back.
Tuesday is the race's second and final rest day, after which more mountains loom before Sunday's finish in Milan with an individual time trial.
Soccer
Sergio Ramos was left off Spain’s squad for the European Championship following a season plagued by injuries, a decision that means no Real Madrid players were called up by the national team for a major tournament for the first time.
Spain coach Luis Enrique said Ramos' lack of play recently made it difficult for the defender to be included in the Euro 2020 squad.
The 35-year-old Ramos missed most of the second half of the season after a series of muscle injures and a knee problem that required surgery. He also tested positive for COVID-19 in April.
Ramos would have been a Madrid player on the list, and Luis Enrique said Dani Carvajal also would have made the squad if he was fit. The Spanish powerhouse finished the season without a title for the first time in more than a decade. It was runner-up to Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league and was eliminated by Chelsea in semifinals of the Champions League.
College basketball
A former Michigan State University basketball star was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Detroit, police said.
Keith Appling, 29, was arrested in Chelsea, 60 miles west of Detroit. A gun was recovered, police said. Police said he's accused of shooting the man Saturday night during an argument.
Appling, a prep star at Detroit Pershing, played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA's Orlando Magic.
In 2020, Appling was placed on probation in a drug case. His record also includes a jail sentence for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.