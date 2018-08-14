Maryland has parted ways with its strength and conditioning coach and has acknowledged that "mistakes were made" in the treatment of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on the practice field and subsequently died.
Athletic director Damon Evans said Tuesday that Rick Court is no longer associated with the program. Evans added that a decision on the status of head coach DJ Durkin, who is on administrative leave, will come "as additional information comes forward."
Evans says "mistakes were made" in the treatment of McNair after he fell ill during a conditioning drill.
Evans and university President Wallace Loh met with McNair's parents on Tuesday to apologize.
Auto racing
Two-time champion Fernando Alonso will leave Formula One at the end of the season and potentially move to IndyCar in the United States.
McLaren Racing confirmed the Spaniard will not return to F1 next year for an 18th season, and Alonso said F1's leadership group tried to convince him to stay with the series.
There's been lengthy speculation that McLaren will enter IndyCar with Alonso as one of its drivers. Alonso ran the Indianapolis 500 a year ago and was in position to win the race until his engine failed.
He also ran the Rolex 24 at Daytona as a warm-up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in which Alonso was part of the winning team. Alonso has been pursuing the top motorsports events and has said he would like to return to Indianapolis and add a win in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" to his resume.
Hockey
Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis signed an eight-year deal worth $50 million that keeps under contract through the 2026-27 season.
The 27-year-old Ellis will earn $6.25 million annually starting in 2019-20. He has one year remaining on the five-year, $12.5 million contract he signed on Oct. 5, 2014.
The Predators now have three of their top four defensemen (Ellis, P.K. Subban and Mattias Ekholm) signed through the 2021-22 season and Roman Josi signed through 2019-20.
Ellis scored nine goals and set career highs in assists (23) and plus-minus rating (plus-26) in 2017-18 despite playing in only 44 games due to his recovery from offseason knee surgery. He didn't make his season debut until Jan. 2.
• The New Jersey Devils re-signed defenseman Steven Santini to a three-year, $4.25 million contract.
General manager Ray Shero said that Santini will earn $1.1 million this season, $1.5 million the next and $1.65 million in 2020-21.
Santini split last season between New Jersey and Binghamton of the AHL. He had two goals and eight assists in 36 games in New Jersey. The Devils were 21-8-7 with him in the lineup.
Soccer
Brazil great Ronaldo says he has been discharged from a hospital in Ibiza, where he had been treated for flu since Friday.
The 41-year-old Ronaldo, a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, said on social media that he is "already home after a few days at the clinic."
Ronaldo won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and scored eight goals at the tournament to take the Golden Boot. He spends much of his time in Spain, where he played for Real Madrid between 2002-07. He retired from football in 2011 after ending his career at Brazil's Corinthians.
Tennis
Former U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka and former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka received wild cards for this year's final Grand Slam tournament.
Svetlana Kuznetsova, another U.S. Open champion, also was given a wild card by the U.S. Tennis Association.
Wawrinka did not defend his 2016 title, pulling out of the 2017 tournament because of a knee injury that has dropped his ranking from No. 3 to No. 151.
Azarenka has twice won the Australian Opens and twice been a U.S. Open runner-up. She didn't play in Flushing Meadows last year because of custody dispute. She is ranked No. 87, one spot ahead of Kuznetsova, the 2004 U.S. Open champion.
The tournament begins Aug. 27.
