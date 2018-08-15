Maryland interim coach Matt Canada has taken steps to ensure that the Terrapins are poised to deal with the heat of summer during his practices following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.
In the first workout since Maryland publicly accepted responsibility for mistakes that contributed to McNair’s death, two tents were in the place at the practice field Wednesday to provide shade. Underneath the awnings are several fans, along with liquids and ice.
Practice sessions have been shortened to less than two hours, with time for breaks.
“The focus of our player’s health and safety is No. 1, and our players are feeling that and understanding that,” Canada said before leading the team onto the field.
Overcome by heat and exhaustion, the 6-foot-4, 325-pound McNair collapsed during a preseason conditioning drill on May 29. He died on June 13. According to the family attorney, the preliminary death certificate listed the cause of death as heatstroke .
- Seattle Seahawks first-round pick Rashaad Penny had surgery to repair a broken finger.
Head coach Pete Carroll said the surgery went well and Penny isn’t expected to miss more than a couple of weeks. Carroll said he believes Penny can still be ready for the start of the regular season.
The rookie running back out of San Diego State was injured during pass-blocking drills Monday and left the field with trainers.
- Prosecutors in Atlanta are dismissing a rape case against Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis that stemmed from an alleged assault more than five years ago while he was at Georgia Tech.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement that “after a careful and thorough investigation” his office had decided not to proceed with the case.
A 30-year-old woman went to Atlanta police headquarters on Feb. 1 and told an investigator that Gotsis had raped her on March 9, 2013. The woman said she went to a party with Gotsis and then he took her to his home and assaulted her.
Gotsis turned himself in March 7 and he was released that day on $50,000 bond. A third-year pro, Gotsis continued working out with the Broncos while authorities investigated the woman’s allegations.
- Johnny Manziel was placed under the Canadian Football League’s concussion protocol.
The Montreal Alouettes quarterback was hit at the goal line last weekend, leading to a fumble that a teammate recovered for a touchdown in a 24-17 loss at Ottawa. Manziel completed the game, but missed practices Tuesday and Wednesday as the team prepares to play at Edmonton on Saturday night.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid finally got the better of Real Madrid on the European stage, scoring twice in extra time to win 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup final in Estonia, its rival’s first game without Cristiano Ronaldo.
Atletico got off to a flying start with Diego Costa scoring the competition’s fastest goal just 50 seconds in, but Madrid came back to take a 2-1 lead as Los Blancos tried to prove they can still win trophies without Ronaldo and with a new coach.
Atletico’s victory over its crosstown rival had added significance after it lost two Champions League finals to Madrid in 2014 and 2016. Diego Simeone’s team was also eliminated by Madrid in the 2017 semifinals.
Hockey
The Anaheim Ducks re-signed right wing Ondrej Kase to a three-year, $7.8 million contract.
Kase scored 20 goals last season, establishing himself as a promising talent when given his first extensive NHL playing time. The 22-year-old Czech forward added 18 assists and had five game-winning goals along with a plus-18 rating.
