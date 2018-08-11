Maryland placed head coach DJ Durkin on administrative leave on Saturday while the school scrutinizes allegations of poor behavior by the football staff, apparent misdeeds that came to light following the death of a player on the practice field.
In an open letter, athletic director Damon Evans wrote: "At this time, the best decision for our football program is to place Maryland Head Football Coach DJ Durkin on leave so we can properly review the culture of the program."
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will serve as interim coach.
Earlier Saturday, the head of the football team's strength and conditioning staff was placed on paid leave while the school investigates claims he verbally abused and humiliated players, according to a person briefed on the situation.
Maryland has also placed two athletic training staffers it did not identify on leave as it investigates the death of Jordan McNair. The 19-year-old offensive lineman was hospitalized May 29 after a team workout and died June 13.
Tennis
Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas became the youngest player to beat four straight top-10 players in an event since the ATP World Tour was established in 1990, outlasting Kevin Anderson 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (7) in Toronto to reach the Rogers Cup final.
Tsitsipas, who will be 20 on Sunday, will face the winner of the late match between top-ranked Rafael Nadal and Karen Khachanov.
Tsitsipas beat the fourth-seeded Anderson after topping seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem, ninth-seeded Novak Djokovic and second-seeded defending champion Alexander Zverev to reach his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 semifinal.
On the women's side, a weary Simona Halep, upset over how her matches are scheduled, defeated Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-1 to reach the final.
The top-ranked Romanian will play for the title Sunday against the winner of the semifinal between third-seeded Sloane Stephens and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina.
Track & field
Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen had the joy of beating his older brother in a 1-2 finish in the men's 5,000 meters, and host nation Germany celebrated two more golds at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin.
The 17-year-old Ingebrigtsen, who became the youngest athlete to clinch a European track title when he won the 1,500 on Friday, finished in 13 minutes, 17.06 seconds for a European under-20 record. His 27-year-old brother, Henrik Ingebrigtsen, was second, ahead of Morhad Amdouni of France.
Another trio of brothers, including a pair of twins, helped Belgium to win gold in the men's 4x400 relay. Jonathan and Kevin Borlee, both 30, joined younger brother Dylan, and Jonathan Sacoor, for victory ahead of Britain and Spain.
Gymnastics
Nikita Nagornyy kept his nerve during the last high bar exercise to help Russia win the men's team gymnastics final at the European Championships at Glasgow, Scotland.
A day after Russia badly struggled on the apparatus in qualification, Nagornyy avoided risks in an unspectacular but solid routine for 13.966 points. The score raised his team's total to 257.260, nearly four points clear of runner-up Britain, and more than 10 ahead of third-place France.
Trailing Russia by just over one point at the last rotation, Britain failed in its quest for gold after both Dominick Cunningham and James Hall lost grip during their high bar exercises.
Britain was the last team to beat Russia at European team championships, in Montpellier in 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.