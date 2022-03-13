Briefly: Marsch wins first game at Leeds

Leeds won its first game with Racine native Jesse Marsch as its manager after beating bottom-of-the-table Norwich City 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rodrigo opened the scoring in the 14th minute and Leeds appeared to have held on for all three points until Kenny McLean equalized for the visitors in the first minute of injury time. But Joe Gelhardt saved the home side's blushes with a winner three minutes later to send the Elland Road faithful home happy.

The win gives Leeds a cushion of four points from the relegation zone while Norwich remains bottom, five points from safety.

Baseball

The Minnesota Twins acquired right-hander Sonny Gray in a trade on Sunday with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds included minor league right-hander Francis Peguero in the deal for Twins pitching prospect Chase Petty, who was their first-round draft pick last year.

The 32-year-old Gray, a two-time All-Star, went 7-9 with a 4.19 ERA and 155 strikeouts over 135⅓ innings in 26 starts last season, his third with the Reds. Over nine years in the majors with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees and Reds, Gray has a career record of 82-72 with a 3.61 ERA. Since 2014, he is tied for eighth among right-handers in baseball with 204 starts.

• Joe Kelly’s Dodgers tenure has seemingly drawn to an end, with the reliever reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Kelly, 33, spent the past three seasons in Los Angeles after signing a $25 million contract in December 2018, making 115 appearances out of the Dodgers bullpen.

He began his Dodgers tenure with an up-and-down 2019 performance, when he had a 4.56 ERA and was charged with the loss when the team fell to the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

He bounced back the past two years, however, becoming a key cog on the 2020 squad that won the World Series and finishing his Dodgers career with a second consecutive sub-3.00 ERA last season.

• The White Sox filled a hole at second base, agreeing to a deal with two-time All-Star Josh Harrison on Saturday.

MSM Sports, which represents Harrison, tweeted the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.

Harrison has played second base, third base, shortstop and all outfield positions over 11 seasons with Pittsburgh, Washington, Detroit and Oakland. His arrival allows Leury Garcia to remain in a utility role.

Harrison is a career .274 hitter. He made All-Star teams in 2014 and 2017.

Harrison batted a combined .279 for Washington and Oakland last season. The Nationals traded him and catcher Yan Gomes to the Athletics prior to the July 30 deadline as part of a major shakeup in which they also dealt ace Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers and reliever Daniel Hudson to San Diego.

• The Colorado Rockies have agreed to one-year contracts with shortstop José Iglesias and right-handed reliever Alex Colomé, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Bringing in Iglesias all but closes the door on a return of free-agent shortstop Trevor Story, who is set to become the latest big-name player to exit the Rockies. Before the 2021 season, the team traded perennial All-Star and Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Iglesias batted .271 last season over 114 games with the Los Angeles Angels and 23 with Boston. The 32-year-old was an All-Star in 2015 while a member of the Detroit Tigers.

Colomé, 33, is coming off a season in which he saved 17 games for the Minnesota Twins. He led the league with 47 saves in 2017 while with Tampa Bay.

Tennis

Rattled by a derogatory shout from a spectator, Naomi Osaka went on to lose 6-0, 6-4 to Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday night.

Osaka trailed 3-0 in the first set when a woman in the stands apparently shouted, “Osaka, you suck.” The Japanese star approached the chair umpire with the unusual request to use the microphone to address the crowd.

A supervisor came on court for a prolonged discussion with Osaka while Kudermetova waited behind the baseline for the match to resume.

After the match, Osaka spoke to the crowd with tears streaming down her face. She said the reason the fan upset her was that she had recently seen a video of Serena and Venus Williams being heckled by fans at Indian Wells in 2001. The sisters boycotted the tournament for years until eventually returning.

Osaka has said she struggled with depression after winning the 2018 U.S. Open. She withdrew from last year's French Open to tend to her mental health.

