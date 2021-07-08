Briefly: Marquette's Garcia now a Tar Heel

After the strange feeling sank in, with the finish in sight, Politt made a big heart sign with his hands and crossed the line on his own to post only the second stage win of his professional career.

Politt was part of a larger group that jumped out of the main pack in the early stages of the windy 99-mile Stage 12 between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Nimes.

The German rider from the Bora-Hansgrohe team had attacked with three other rivals from the 13-man breakaway group about 40 kilometers from the finish. He then went solo with 12 kilometers left with a sudden acceleration that was left unanswered.

Imanol Erviti and Harry Sweeny finished second and third, respectively, 31 seconds behind.

Race leader Tadej Pogacar rode with all other main contenders well behind the breakaway and crossed nearly 16 minutes behind the winner.

• Three-time world champion Marianne Vos won her second stage in the Giro d'Italia Donne, attacking along with Elisa Longo Borghini on the final lap of an 11-lap circuit and staying away to the finish line.