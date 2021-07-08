Briefly: Marquette's Garcia now a Tar Heel

Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring and rebounding as a freshman last season, has indicated on social media he is transferring to North Carolina.
Garcia released an Instagram post that showed him in a North Carolina uniform. He included the message, "Chapel Hill! Let's Rock! #committed."
The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds for Marquette last season. He entered his name in the NBA draft before opting to return to school, but he also had entered the transfer portal.
Garcia's departure continues the overhaul of Marquette's roster under new coach Shaka Smart, who took over after Steve Wojciechowski was fired.
Marquette loses its top five scorers from the team that went 13-14 last season. D.J. Carton entered the draft, Koby McEwen transferred to Weber State, Jamal Cain transferred to Oakland, and Theo John transferred to Duke.
Transfers coming to Marquette include Tyler Kolek (George Mason), Kur Kuath (Oklahoma), Darryl Morsell (Maryland), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Clemson).
Cycling
Accustomed to settling for second, Nils Politt struggled to believe victory was his when it finally came at the Tour de France.
After dropping his last remaining rivals on the road leading to the city of Nimes in southern France, the German rider hit his helmet several times and shook his head as if to say, "I can't believe it."
After the strange feeling sank in, with the finish in sight, Politt made a big heart sign with his hands and crossed the line on his own to post only the second stage win of his professional career.
Politt was part of a larger group that jumped out of the main pack in the early stages of the windy 99-mile Stage 12 between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Nimes.
The German rider from the Bora-Hansgrohe team had attacked with three other rivals from the 13-man breakaway group about 40 kilometers from the finish. He then went solo with 12 kilometers left with a sudden acceleration that was left unanswered.
Imanol Erviti and Harry Sweeny finished second and third, respectively, 31 seconds behind.
Race leader Tadej Pogacar rode with all other main contenders well behind the breakaway and crossed nearly 16 minutes behind the winner.
• Three-time world champion Marianne Vos won her second stage in the Giro d'Italia Donne, attacking along with Elisa Longo Borghini on the final lap of an 11-lap circuit and staying away to the finish line.
Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen finished third with the same time as the leaders to keep her nearly 3-minute buffer in the overall race lead. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio also had the same time and remains in second place overall.
Soccer
England has broken through its semifinal ceiling at major soccer tournaments. A title match awaits for the first time in 55 years.
Harry Kane converted the rebound after his initial penalty was saved in the 104th minute to give England a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Denmark in extra time in the European Championship semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.
England will return to its national soccer stadium on Sunday to play Italy and will be competing in its first final since the 1966 World Cup. That remains England’s only international title.
• Obsessed with winning the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain added precious experience to its squad by recruiting former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
The 35-year-old Ramos signed a two-year deal with PSG after Madrid preferred not to renew his contract last month.
Ramos was with the Spanish powerhouse since arriving from Sevilla in 2005 when he was 19. The central defender helped the club win 22 titles, including four Champions Leagues and five Spanish leagues.