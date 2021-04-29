Briefly: Marquette's Carton leaving for pros

D.J. Carton is leaving Marquette to pursue a professional career, a move that means the Golden Eagles won't return at least four of their top five scorers from this past season.
The 6-foot-2 guard said in a university release that he was entering his name in the upcoming NBA draft and planned to hire an agent.
Marquette announced Carton's departure Thursday, the same day that school officials revealed the Golden Eagles had added former Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath.
Carton averaged 13 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his lone season at Marquette. Carton transferred to Marquette after spending his freshman year at Ohio State, though he played only 20 games for the Buckeyes before stepping away from their program while the 2019-20 season was still going on.
"We fully support D.J.'s decision and wish him all the best as he pursues his professional career," new Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. "We have enjoyed getting to know him over the past few weeks and we appreciate his contributions to the program."
The addition of Kuath and loss of Carton continue the offseason overhaul of Marquette's roster.
Kuath joins former George Mason guard Tyler Kolek and former Clemson forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper as transfers heading to Marquette. The Golden Eagles also are bringing in five freshmen, including three players who initially committed to Texas when Smart was coaching there.
Players leaving Marquette as transfers include Jamal Cain (Oakland), Theo John (Duke), Koby McEwen (Weber State) and Symir Torrence (Syracuse).
Golf
The Park family — No. 2-ranked Inbee Park and her husband and caddie Gi — led the way after the opening round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.
Park birdied two of her final three holes in a bogey-free round for an 8-under 64 and a one-stroke lead at the LPGA Tour tournament.
Park is the defending Olympic champion and has two previous wins at the Singapore tournament, in 2015 and 2017.
Hee Young Park (65) holed out from the fairway for an eagle to start her back nine and birdied three of her final five holes and was a stroke behind. Five players were three strokes off the lead in third with 67s, including Women's British Open champion Sophia Popov.
Lydia Ko, whose win in Hawaii a week ago moved her up to No. 7, shot 69, while No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko had a 71 and No. 5 Danielle Kang shot 72.
ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit shot 70. The 21-year-old Thai, who played college golf at UCLA, won the first major championship of the year in her rookie season on tour.
Former Women's PGA champion Hannah Green shot 71 and now has 13 consecutive rounds under par. Green was one of only three players who shot in the 60s all four rounds in Los Angeles last week in a tournament won by Brooke Henderson.
Sung-hyun Park, the defending champion from 2019, shot 78.
Tennis
Garbiñe Muguruza has pulled out of the Madrid Open after failing to recover from a leg injury.
The Spaniard was scheduled to face Sloane Stephens in the first round.
Also, Jil Teichmann beat fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the first round, while Angelique Kerber defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (5), 6-1 and Kiki Bertens beat Victoria Jiménez 6-4, 6-0.
Hockey
Jaromir Jagr was celebrating on the ice again.
The 49-year-old right winger had an assist to help his hometown club Kladno Knights return to the top Czech Republic league by beating Jihlava 5-2 to clinch their playoff series 4-3.
Jagr made his debut for Kladno as a teenager and returned to the club — which he now owns — after the Calgary Flames released the NHL's second all-time leading point-scorer in 2018.
Jagr played on the top line alongside center Tomas Plekanec, another former NHL player, and scored one goal during the best-of-seven series, in which Kladno was 2-0 and 3-2 down. He played 19 games this season, scoring two goals and adding 10 assists.
Some 250 fans who were allowed in the stands amid coronavirus restrictions and could celebrate a return to the top flight after a year in the second division.