Briefly: Marquette's Bailey leaving school to go pro

Marquette forward Brendan Bailey is bypassing his final two seasons of eligibility to pursue a pro career.
Bailey had entered his name into consideration for the NBA draft in April but still had the option of returning to school. Bailey and Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski announced Friday that Bailey was indeed moving forward with his pro career.
Bailey, the son of former Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Thurl Bailey, will turn 23 on June 9. He spent two years on a mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints between the end of his high school career and the start of his Marquette career.
The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 25.3 minutes this past season. He started each of Marquette's 30 games as the Golden Eagles went 18-12.
Baseball
The Alaska Baseball League has canceled its summer season, as the future of sports worldwide remains uncertain during the coronavirus pandemic.
The summer league season was scheduled to begin on June 29.
The five-team league is made up of college players from mostly the Lower 48 but also from places as far away as Taiwan. If competition resumed on time, travel and housing would have been a logistical challenge during the seven weeks of play, KTVA-TV reported.
The Alaska Baseball League was founded in 1969 with five teams: the Anchorage Bucs, Anchorage Glacier Pilots, Chugiak Chinooks, Mat-Su Miners and Peninsula Oilers.
Soccer
Lionel Messi's Barcelona and the rest of the Spanish league can resume play in June after three months of waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to subside.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Saturday that the nation’s wildly popular La Liga and other professional sports competitions will be allowed to resume from June 8, providing Spain keeps its coronavirus outbreak in check.
While the top tier can play from this date, which is a Monday, it has already said it wants to restart on June 12, a Friday. It is unclear when the first games will be held.
There has been no play in the top tier since March 12 due to the coronavirus crisis.
• Mexico’s Liga MX canceled the remainder of its spring season without crowning a champion for the first time, a decision caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.
Teams had played 10 of the Clausura's 17 dates before suspending play March 15.
Cruz Azul, seeking its first league title since 1997, finished with 22 points and a one-point lead over second-place León, which joined Cruz Azul in qualifying for the next CONCACAF Champions League. Santos Laguna and América were next with 17 points each.
Skiing
Olympic ski champion Anna Veith announced her retirement live on Austrian TV, ending a career marred by injuries since she won her second overall World Cup title in 2015.
Veith was the last active overall World Cup champion from Austria since Marcel Hirscher’s retirement. The record eight-time men’s overall champion grew up in the same region as Veith in the Salzburg province, and the two spent time at school together.
Veith won 15 World Cup races from 2011 to 2017, and collected eight medals from major events, including four golds.
