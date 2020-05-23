Briefly: Marquette's Bailey leaving school to go pro

The Alaska Baseball League was founded in 1969 with five teams: the Anchorage Bucs, Anchorage Glacier Pilots, Chugiak Chinooks, Mat-Su Miners and Peninsula Oilers.

Soccer

Lionel Messi's Barcelona and the rest of the Spanish league can resume play in June after three months of waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to subside.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Saturday that the nation’s wildly popular La Liga and other professional sports competitions will be allowed to resume from June 8, providing Spain keeps its coronavirus outbreak in check.

While the top tier can play from this date, which is a Monday, it has already said it wants to restart on June 12, a Friday. It is unclear when the first games will be held.

There has been no play in the top tier since March 12 due to the coronavirus crisis.

• Mexico’s Liga MX canceled the remainder of its spring season without crowning a champion for the first time, a decision caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Teams had played 10 of the Clausura's 17 dates before suspending play March 15.