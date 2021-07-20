Briefly: Marquette to play Badgers on Dec. 4

The Marquette men's basketball team has announced its nonconference schedule for the upcoming season, and it features a Dec. 4 matchup against Wisconsin.
While the Badgers hadn’t officially announced the date, the I-94 rivalry series has occurred annually since 1958, so it was expected to be on the schedule.
UW and Marquette have met 124 times, starting in 1917. The Golden Eagles defeated the Badgers 67-65 last season, but UW holds the 68-59 all-time edge.
Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski was fired after last season following a seven-year tenure. The Golden Eagles hired Oregon, Wisconsin, native Shaka Smart as Wojciechowski’s replacement.
This year’s game, which falls on the same date as the Big Ten football championship game, will be at the Kohl Center. A time has yet to be announced.
This game adds to UW’s nonconference schedule that already features a Gavitt Games matchup against Providence, the Maui Invitational and the Big Ten/ACC challenge against Georgia Tech.
Boxing
Anthony Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against former undisputed world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sept. 25.
The fight pits two 2012 London Olympic gold medalists against each other: Joshua topped the podium in the super-heavyweight division and Usyk reigned supreme in the heavyweight bracket.
The mandatory WBO title fight fills a vacancy after Joshua's all-British blockbuster against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia in August was scuppered when a United States arbitrator ordered the WBC champion to take on Deontay Wilder again. That contest is in October.
Auto racing
IndyCar announced an extension with NBC Sports that guarantees a majority of its races will be on the main network broadcast rather than cable, including a series-high 13 events on the flagship channel next season.
Still, the migration toward streaming will hit full speed next season as NBC Sports plans to exclusively stream two IndyCar races on Peacock. The rest of the IndyCar schedule, which is expected to be 17 races but has not yet been released, will air on USA Network.
Olympics
Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams won't be playing for Nigeria in the Tokyo Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected their appeal.
The WNBA players had asked the CAS to grant them a provisional allowance and add them to the roster for the Tokyo Games until a hearing could occur. The pair had been notified last week by FIBA that their petition to play for the African nation had been denied because they played for the U.S. national program for too long.
FIBA said that the pair were not on Nigeria's roster submitted for the Tokyo Games.
Ogwumike and her sisters have dual citizenship with the United States and Nigeria and believed they should eligible to represent the country in Japan. The Ogwumikes' parents, Peter and Ify, were both born in Nigeria and came to the United States before their daughters were born.
Nigeria's coach, Otis Hughley Jr., felt that they should have been allowed to play. He put out a passionate plea after the team lost to the U.S. on Sunday to let the them to play. Williams played in that exhibition game, but Ogwumike and her sister Chiney didn't. They were on the bench cheering on their teammates.