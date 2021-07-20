Briefly: Marquette to play Badgers on Dec. 4

The mandatory WBO title fight fills a vacancy after Joshua's all-British blockbuster against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia in August was scuppered when a United States arbitrator ordered the WBC champion to take on Deontay Wilder again. That contest is in October.

Auto racing

IndyCar announced an extension with NBC Sports that guarantees a majority of its races will be on the main network broadcast rather than cable, including a series-high 13 events on the flagship channel next season.

Still, the migration toward streaming will hit full speed next season as NBC Sports plans to exclusively stream two IndyCar races on Peacock. The rest of the IndyCar schedule, which is expected to be 17 races but has not yet been released, will air on USA Network.

Olympics

Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams won't be playing for Nigeria in the Tokyo Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected their appeal.

The WNBA players had asked the CAS to grant them a provisional allowance and add them to the roster for the Tokyo Games until a hearing could occur. The pair had been notified last week by FIBA that their petition to play for the African nation had been denied because they played for the U.S. national program for too long.