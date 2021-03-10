Briefly: Marquette falls in Big East tournament

Qudus Wahab had 19 points and seven rebounds and Georgetown limited Marquette to 14 first-half points in posting a 68-49 victory in the opening game of the Big East Conference tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday.
Jahvon Blair came off the bench and added a game-high 20 points for the eighth-seeded Hoyas (10-12), who are 7-4 since returning to action following a pause for COVID-19 issues.
D.J. Carton had 17 points to lead Marquette (13-14), which made six field goals in the first half, including 2 of 13 from long range. Freshman forward Dawson Garcia, who was averaging 13.2 points, got in early foul trouble and finished with nine points, all in the second half. It’s Marquette’s first losing season since a 13-19 finish in 2014-15.
The 14 first-half points were the fewest for Marquette since scoring 15 in a 49-38 loss to Wisconsin on Dec. 6, 2014. The 49 also was a season low, two less than in a loss to Seton Hall on Feb. 14.
Georgetown took control early, especially inside with Wahab and fellow big man Timothy Ighoefe clogging the middle to prevent Marquette from going inside. The Hoyas opened a 10-point lead early and used a 10-0 run over the final 6:07 to take a 32-14 lead.
Marquette had rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat Georgetown in their only other meeting this season, but there was no comeback on Wednesday in a game played in front of a limited number of fans.
College athletics
Kansas fired athletic director Jeff Long less than two days after mutually parting with Les Miles amid sexual misconduct allegations dating to the football coach’s time at LSU, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Kurt Watson will serve as the interim athletic director as the school begins searching for both a new AD and new football coach, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had yet to announce the firing.
Long’s dismissal came one day after he vowed to lead the search for Miles’s successor, a move that drew significant backlash from Kansas alumni. It was Long who had hired Miles, his friend of more than 30 years, despite questions that ultimately led to his firing Monday night.
Hockey
The National Hockey League and ESPN are together again: The two sides announced a seven-year agreement beginning next season that includes four Stanley Cup Finals, the NHL All-Star game and comprehensive streaming rights.
“This partnership of the world’s top hockey league and the platforms of The Walt Disney Company is a big win for our fans and our game,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “It sets a new standard in delivering our game to the most passionate and tech-savvy fans in sports in the ways they now demand and on the platforms they use.”
Under the new agreement, the Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC in four of the seven years, beginning next season. It also includes 25 regular-season games with the likely breakdown being 15 on ESPN and 10 on ABC. The ABC games would likely air on Saturdays beginning around the All-Star game with the ESPN top game being on Thursday.
ESPN and ABC will also have first choice of which conference final series to air as well as half of the first- and second-round games.