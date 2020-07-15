Briefly: Marquette alumni win a cool million

Allen is ranked as the No. 6 safety in the country by 247Sports.

Track & field

The University of Wisconsin men’s track and field team added an athlete with local roots.

L.O. Johnson, a Waunakee product and the son of former Badgers sprinters Lawrence and Vernetta, tweeted that he was transferring to Wisconsin after two years of playing football and competing in track at the University of New Mexico.

Johnson won the Mountain West Conference Indoor championship in the 60-meter dash this winter with a 6.78-second performance.

There are no plans for Johnson to join the UW football program at this time, per a program official.

Horse racing

Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

The commission said in a ruling that the suspension runs from Aug. 1 -15.

His horses Charlatan and Gamine each tested positive for lidocaine in two rounds of testing.

They both won races at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on May 2.