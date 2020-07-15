Briefly: Marquette alumni win a cool million

The Marquette University alumni team men’s basketball team defeated Sideline Cancer 78-73 in the $1 million TBT championship game Tuesday night at Columbus, Ohio, winning $1 million.
Former Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers guard Travis Diener hit the game-winning three-pointer in the Elam Ending to capture the Golden Eagles first ever TBT title.
The Golden Eagles had advanced to the TBT semifinals in 2018 before falling in the title game to Carmen’s Crew last summer.
Darius Johnson-Odom was named to TBT’s All-Tournament Team and given TBT MVP for his efforts in the victory, tallying 15 points and three assists.
Racine Horlick High School graduate Jamil Wilson, who joined Johnson-Odom on the All-Tournament Team, finished with 16 points and five rebounds.
Tuesday’s championship game concluded the 24-team event that began July 4, making TBT the first nationally-televised basketball tournament to be completed in the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
College football
The University of Wisconsin landed one of the country’s top class of 2022 recruits as Fond du Lac product Braelon Allen tweeted his commitment to the Badgers.
Allen, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound safety/linebacker, is the first 2022 prospect to commit to the Badgers. The consensus four-star recruit visited campus in the fall for UW’s win over Iowa in November.
Allen is ranked as the No. 6 safety in the country by 247Sports.
Track & field
The University of Wisconsin men’s track and field team added an athlete with local roots.
L.O. Johnson, a Waunakee product and the son of former Badgers sprinters Lawrence and Vernetta, tweeted that he was transferring to Wisconsin after two years of playing football and competing in track at the University of New Mexico.
Johnson won the Mountain West Conference Indoor championship in the 60-meter dash this winter with a 6.78-second performance.
There are no plans for Johnson to join the UW football program at this time, per a program official.
Horse racing
Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.
The commission said in a ruling that the suspension runs from Aug. 1 -15.
His horses Charlatan and Gamine each tested positive for lidocaine in two rounds of testing.
They both won races at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on May 2.
Soccer
An interim rule allowing soccer teams to use five substitutes per match during the schedule congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic was extended through next season.
Soccer’s law-making panel, known as IFAB, said the option of using two extra replacements would continue in the 2020-21 season and for national team competitions into next August, when the Tokyo Olympic tournaments end.
The decision fulfils some goals in a proposal by FIFA in April which wanted to extend the rule through 2021 for all national team games and calendar-year domestic leagues.
FIFA said its plan would help prevent some injuries caused by “potential player overload” as competitions catch up with a backlog of games.
Competition organizers have the option of letting their teams use five substitutes instead of three in 90 minutes, and a sixth in knockout games that go to extra time.
Teams are still limited to three stoppages of play in 90 minutes to make the changes.
