Briefly: Marquette adds transfer from Gardner-Webb

The Marquette University men’s basketball team has added Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez, who scored at least 15 points a game for his former team each of the last two seasons.
Perez will sit out the 2020-21 season because of NCAA transfer rules before playing for Marquette in 2021-22. The 6-foot-5 guard has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Perez averaged 15 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a sophomore in 2019-20. He had 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game his freshman year.
Colleges
Ohio State University will pay about $41 million to settle a dozen lawsuits by 162 men alleging decades-old sexual abuse and mistreatment by a team doctor, Richard Strauss.
About 350 former athletes and other men had sued the school for failing to stop the late doctor despite concerns raised during his tenure. The university first announced a settlement with some of them in March, but the cost wasn't made public until Friday.
A special overseer independent of the university is expected to help allocate varying payments to the men based on their experiences and the harm done, aided by a three-person panel of experts evaluating claims.
The school agreed to pay up to $500,000 for the costs of administering the $40.9 million settlement fund. The money will come from Ohio State’s discretionary funding, not tuition or taxpayer or donor money, according to the university.
Hockey
The Washington Capitals placed Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract after he made disparaging comments about women and teammates in a private social media chat.
In a conversation involving his brother and Florida Panthers minor leaguer Jack Rodewald, Leipsic commented on the physical appearances of Vancouver forward Tanner Pearson’s wife and Edmonton captain Connor McDavid’s girlfriend. He also called Capitals linemates Garnet Hathaway and Nick Dowd losers.
Screenshots of the conversation were leaked Wednesday, and a team spokesman said the matter would be handled internally. The NHL called it “inexcusable conduct” and said it would address the matter with the Capitals and Panthers.
The 25-year-old was in his first season with Washington, his sixth NHL organization since being drafted in 2012. He had three goals and eight assists in 61 games.
Soccer
Soccer teams are going to get some extra help from the bench during a backlog of games caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Football Association Board agreed to let teams use two extra substitutes per match when soccer resumes.
Leagues which typically end in May are preparing to restart and face a congested schedule into July and August to complete their season. Competition organizers can now approve teams making five changes in a 90-minute game, and a sixth in extra time.
Auto racing
NASCAR canceled races at Richmond, Virginia, Chicagoland Speedway and Sonoma Raceway in California, as it revises its schedule to restart the season.
NASCAR plans to race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 17 and May 20. Since those races weren’t originally scheduled, NASCAR forfeited events at its Richmond and Chicago tracks. Richmond was originally scheduled for April 19 and Chicagoland was scheduled for June 21
Speedway Motorsports traded its road course race in Sonoma scheduled for June 14 for a Cup race at Charlotte on May 27.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!