Briefly: Marquette adds transfer from Gardner-Webb

The Marquette University men’s basketball team has added Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez, who scored at least 15 points a game for his former team each of the last two seasons.

Perez will sit out the 2020-21 season because of NCAA transfer rules before playing for Marquette in 2021-22. The 6-foot-5 guard has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Perez averaged 15 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a sophomore in 2019-20. He had 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game his freshman year.

Colleges

Ohio State University will pay about $41 million to settle a dozen lawsuits by 162 men alleging decades-old sexual abuse and mistreatment by a team doctor, Richard Strauss.

About 350 former athletes and other men had sued the school for failing to stop the late doctor despite concerns raised during his tenure. The university first announced a settlement with some of them in March, but the cost wasn't made public until Friday.

A special overseer independent of the university is expected to help allocate varying payments to the men based on their experiences and the harm done, aided by a three-person panel of experts evaluating claims.