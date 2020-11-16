Briefly: March Madness will be at one site

The NCAA announced Monday it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college basketball tournament in one geographic location to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.
The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next April and the NCAA has its headquarters in the Indiana capital.
Early-round games had been scheduled at 13 predetermined sites across the country, with regionals in Minneapolis, Denver, Memphis, Tennessee, and New York City, with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee determined moving those to one location would allow a safe and controlled environment with venues, practice facilities, lodging and medical resources all near one another.
Baseball
Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds are the leading candidates returning to baseball's Hall of Fame ballot in a year without any favorites among the new names.
Schilling was third behind Derek Jeter and Larry Walker with 278 of 397 votes last year, finishing at 70% and 20 votes shy in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Clemens had 242 votes for 61% and Bonds 241 for 60.7%, both well short of the 75% needed, which was 298 votes last year. Both were overwhelming favorites before suspicions of steroids use.
Clemens has denied using performance-enhancing drugs, and Bonds says he never knowingly took performance-enhancing drugs.
All three will be making their ninth appearance on the BBWAA ballot this year, one short of the limit. Omar Vizquel was next in last year's voting with 209 ballots for 52.6%.
Pitchers Barry Zito, Tim Hudson, Mark Buehrle and A.J. Burnett, and outfielder Torii Hunter are among the top newcomers on the ballot.
Zito was 165-143 with a 4.04 ERA for Oakland and San Francisco, including 23-5 in 2002. Hudson was 222-133 with a 3.49 ERA for Oakland, Atlanta and San Francisco.
Buehrle was 214-160 with a 3.81 ERA, throwing a perfect game for the Chicago White Sox against Tampa Bay on July 23, 2009, and a no-hitter for the White Sox against Texas on April 18, 2007. Burnett was 164-157 and pitched a no-hitter for the Marlins against San Diego on May 12, 2001.
Hunter, a nine-time Gold Glove center fielder, had a .277 average, 2,452 hits, 353 home runs and 1,391 RBIs.
Voting will be announced Jan. 26 and anyone elected will be inducted July 25 along with Jeter and Walker, whose inductions were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Swimming
Australian swimmer Shayna Jack was banned for two years for accidental doping, with her sanction expiring days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judge decided "Jack did not intentionally ingest ligandrol and considered that she had discharged her onus of proving that the anti-doping rule violation was not intentional."
Jack tested positive for the anabolic agent ahead of the 2019 world championships. An Australian sports tribunal previously recommended a four-year ban before CAS took on the case.
An appeal is now possible to a separate CAS panel. The World Anti-Doping Agency can choose to file a case seeking a longer ban.
The 22-year-old swimmer, a four-time medalist in relays at the 2017 world championships, cannot compete through July 11, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics open less than two weeks later.
Jack denied doping and said the positive test was caused by a contaminated supplement. The burden of proof is on athletes in anti-doping cases to show exactly how and when any contamination happened.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic overcame an early break to beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 at the season-ending ATP Finals in an empty O2 Arena in London.
The top-ranked Djokovic has won the tournament five times — one short of Roger Federer's record.
Schwartzman broke Djokovic for 2-1 in the first set, but the Argentine immediately gave it back as he struggled with his first serve.
At 3-3, Djokovic won five straight games to lead by a set and 2-0.
Djokovic hasn’t lost an opening ATP Finals match since 2007 against David Ferrer. The Serb has never lost to Schwartzman in six matches.
There are no fans inside the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hockey
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has entered the national rankings after opening the season with a road sweep.
The Badgers were 14th in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll released Monday.
It's the first time UW has been ranked since Dec. 2, 2019. The Badgers were as high as No. 6 last season before falling out of the top 20 seven weeks later.
The Badgers won a pair of games at then-No. 20 Notre Dame, 2-0 on Friday and 5-3 on Saturday. It was their first road sweep since February 2017.
• Just months after winning the Stanley Cup, officials with the Tampa Bay Lightning said they are eliminating 30 positions in a sign that even winning a championship does not spare a team from the effects of the coronavirus.
The positions were across the company and effective immediately, team officials said. The layoffs represent less than 10% of the team's workforce.
Because the National Hockey League's postseason was played in bubbles in Canada, the team did not earn any revenue from the playoffs. The Lightning lost money last season and is expected to do so again during the upcoming season, team officials said.
Every employee who was working full-time in late September when the Lightning won the Stanley Cup by defeating the Dallas Stars, will receive a championship ring, the newspaper reported.
