A marathon runner has been found dead in the Los Angeles River, days after he was disqualified from the Los Angeles Marathon following allegations of cheating.
The body of Dr. Frank Meza, 70, was discovered shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, authorities said. Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the coroner's office, said an autopsy is pending.
Meza, a retired physician who began entering marathons in his 60s after coaching young athletes, had denied the allegations of cheating. He had come under suspicion for his fast splits and finishes in marathons statewide but claimed it was impossible for him to prove he didn't cheat. He did say he had stopped to relieve himself, but said he ran the entire 26.2 miles.
Football
Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital after suffering a second stroke.
His family said in a statement the 46-year-old suffered the stroke Thursday and immediately recognized the warning signs of arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties.
Bruschi had a stroke in February 2005 just days after the Patriots won the Super Bowl and learned he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He had surgery to repair the hole and retired. But he sat out less than a year before returning for the seventh game of the 2005 season.
He played three more seasons with the Patriots and announced his retirement just before the start of the 2009 season. Since then, he's worked at ESPN and entered the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013.
• University of Hawaii linebacker Scheyenne Sanitoa died Thursday, the school said. He was 21.
Teammates were brought together Friday morning to discuss the death, and campus counselors were available for students and staff, the statement said.
University of Hawaii spokesman Derek Inouchi said the death did not happen on campus, and Sanitoa was not involved in any athletics department activities at the time of his death. No other details were available.
Basketball
The Washington Wizards reportedly have traded center Dwight Howard to the Memphis Grizzlies for forward CJ Miles.
ESPN first reported additional details of the trade and said the Grizzlies plan to waive Howard or trade him elsewhere.
The 33-year-old Howard played just nine games for the Wizards last season. The eight-time All-Star underwent spinal surgery for a herniated disk last November.
Miles, 32, played a combined 53 games with the Toronto Raptors and Grizzlies last season. He averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 14.1 rebounds in 40 games for Toronto. Miles played 13 games for Memphis and averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 22.6 minutes.
Hockey
Mike Sullivan is sticking around to see if he can get the Pittsburgh Penguins back to the Stanley Cup.
The coach whose arrival in the winter of 2015 helped propel the Penguins to championships in 2016 and 2017 agreed to a four-contract extension that runs through the 2023-24 season.
The terms of the new deal will kick in when Sullivan's current contract expires at the end of the upcoming season.
Sullivan was entering the final year of a three-year contract he signed in December 2016.
The extension is a lucrative vote of confidence from Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford, who expressed concern about the need for a culture change inside the dressing room after the Penguins slogged through much of 2018-19 before the earliest playoff exit of the Sidney Crosby era.
Track & field
Noah Lyles raced to the fourth-fastest 200-meter time in history, finishing in 19.50 seconds at the Athletissima Diamond League meet at Lausanne, Switzerland.
Lyles even ran into a slight headwind on a warm evening, going 0.08 seconds faster than Usain Bolt's Lausanne track record set seven years ago.
Only Michael Johnson among American sprinters, winning the 1996 Atlanta Olympics title in 19.32, has run the 200 faster than the 21-year-old Floridian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.