Briefly: Man City banned from Europe for two years

• Matt Kuchar drove to the edge of the 10th green and two-putted for birdie and kept right on rolling until he had a 7-under 64 on Thursday, matching his best score at Riviera and giving him a three-shot lead in the Genesis Invitational at Los Angeles.

Tiger Woods was 4 under through eight holes and had to settle for a 69. Brooks Koepka opened with a 69, while Justin Thomas had a 74 and was in danger of missing the cut for the second time this year.

Edgerton native Steve Stricker carded a 1-over 72.

Hockey

The Minnesota Wild fired coach Bruce Boudreau on Friday, with the team out of playoff position. He is the eighth NHL coach to lose his job this season.

Assistant Dean Evason was named interim coach.

The coaching change matches the most for one season in NHL history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Boudreau is the sixth this season to be ousted for his team's performance. Minnesota is 27-23-7 and three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with 25 games left.

Football