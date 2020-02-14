Briefly: Man City banned from Europe for two years

English Premier League champion Manchester City was banned by UEFA from the Champions League for two seasons on Friday for “serious breaches” of spending rules in a seismic ruling against one of world football's wealthiest clubs.
The Abu Dhabi-owned team was also fined $33 million after an investigation that was sparked by leaks showing City overstated sponsorship revenue in a bid to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
The punishment prevents City from playing in any European competition, including the Europa League, until the 2022-23 season. It could have a significant impact on the club's ability to sign players and retain manager Pep Guardiola, whose contract expires next season.
City plays Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 this month but would not get to defend the title if it lifts the European Cup for the first time.
Golf
Seven-time major champion Inbee Park moved into contention for her 20th LPGA Tour victory on Friday by taking a share of the second-round lead at the Women's Australian Open at Adelaide, Australia.
Park shot 4-under 69 to put her at 10-under 136 at Royal Adelaide, level with first-round leader Jodi Ewart Shadoff (70).
Jillian Hollis (69), was in third place, one stroke behind. Defending champion Nelly Korda (73) was six strokes behind.
• Matt Kuchar drove to the edge of the 10th green and two-putted for birdie and kept right on rolling until he had a 7-under 64 on Thursday, matching his best score at Riviera and giving him a three-shot lead in the Genesis Invitational at Los Angeles.
Tiger Woods was 4 under through eight holes and had to settle for a 69. Brooks Koepka opened with a 69, while Justin Thomas had a 74 and was in danger of missing the cut for the second time this year.
Edgerton native Steve Stricker carded a 1-over 72.
Hockey
The Minnesota Wild fired coach Bruce Boudreau on Friday, with the team out of playoff position. He is the eighth NHL coach to lose his job this season.
Assistant Dean Evason was named interim coach.
The coaching change matches the most for one season in NHL history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Boudreau is the sixth this season to be ousted for his team's performance. Minnesota is 27-23-7 and three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with 25 games left.
Football
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst has been suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancers.
Hurst is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to his team’s active roster on the Monday following the team’s fourth game.
Signed as a rookie free agent in 2014, Hurst played in all 16 regular-season games for the Ravens last season, with two starts at left tackle. He was part of an offensive line that paved the way for an NFL-record 3,296 yards rushing in 2019.