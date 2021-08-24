Briefly: Major conferences plotting alliance?

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 plan to announce Tuesday that the three powerful leagues will form an alliance to work together on items such as football scheduling and college sports governance.
A person familiar with the talks among the conferences told The Associated Press the commissioners of the three leagues are expected for the first time to publicly address an idea that has been discussed for several weeks.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the conferences had not authorized anyone to speak publicly about the alliance before the formal announcement.
The person said Tuesday’s announcement will be light on details and more of a commitment from the three relatively new commissioners — Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, Jim Phillips of the ACC and George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12 — that the conferences will work together on shared goals.
The leagues announced that a video news conference would be held at 2 p.m. Eastern with the three commissioners, though no details were given as to the subject.
The move comes less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join the league and create a 16-school league by 2025.
The person said the ACC, Big and Pac-12 hope an alliance of 41 schools that span from Miami to Seattle leads to “stabilization” and thwarts future realignment.
The alliance also forms as the NCAA begins the process of handing off more responsibility to conferences and schools to run college sports, and with a proposal to expand the College Football Playoff in the pipeline.
The scheduling piece could lead to multiple nonconference football games per season between the league members, creating new and valuable television inventory. But nonconference football schedules are typically made years in advance and many schools already have mostly full slates in the coming seasons.
For example, Ohio State has a home-and-home series with Alabama set for 2027 and 2028. It is unclear how an ACC-Big Ten-Pac-12 alliance would account for future games already in place and traditional ACC-SEC rivalries such as Clemson-South Carolina and Georgia-Georgia Tech.
An alliance involving the conferences could impact basketball scheduling more immediately, where schedules are usually made months, instead of years, in advance.
Obituary
Jerry Harkness, who led Loyola Chicago to a barrier-breaking national basketball championship and a was civil rights pioneer, has died. He was 81.
A two-time All-American at Loyola, Harkness was part of the 1963 team that won a national championship with four Black starters and played in what became known as the Game of Change.
The Ramblers beat reigning champion Cincinnati in overtime for the school’s only national championship.
Hockey
Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women’s world hockey championship history with her 45th goal as the United States beat Russia 6-0.
Knight passed former U.S. star Cammi Granato with a goal at 3:17 of the second period.
The U.S. (3-0) has started the tournament with three straight shutouts for the third time (2001, 2009). The U.S. looks to extend a 29-game winning streak on Thursday in a Group A showdown against Canada, which played later Tuesday against Switzerland ahead of Hungary-Japan.
Cycling
Michael Storer won his second stage in this year’s Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, with Primoz Roglic falling in the final descent and losing the overall lead to Odd Christian Eiking.
Roglic quickly got back on his bike but he and the other top contenders couldn’t keep up with the breakaway group at the end of the mostly flat 117-mile 10th stage that challenged riders with a summit near the end and a quick descent toward the finish line.
Storer, an Australian rider from team DSM, finished 22 seconds ahead of Mauri Vansevenant of team Deceuninck-Quick Step. Eiking was fifth and gained a 58-second lead over Guillaume Martin in the overall standings.