Briefly: Major conferences plotting alliance?

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 plan to announce Tuesday that the three powerful leagues will form an alliance to work together on items such as football scheduling and college sports governance.

A person familiar with the talks among the conferences told The Associated Press the commissioners of the three leagues are expected for the first time to publicly address an idea that has been discussed for several weeks.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the conferences had not authorized anyone to speak publicly about the alliance before the formal announcement.

The person said Tuesday’s announcement will be light on details and more of a commitment from the three relatively new commissioners — Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, Jim Phillips of the ACC and George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12 — that the conferences will work together on shared goals.

The leagues announced that a video news conference would be held at 2 p.m. Eastern with the three commissioners, though no details were given as to the subject.

The move comes less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join the league and create a 16-school league by 2025.