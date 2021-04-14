Briefly: Madison's AmFam event will have fans

The American Family Insurance Championship is set to tee off on June 11, a year after the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans will be invited.
Organizers announced that the PGA Tour Champions event will host about 5,000 attendees June 11-13 at University Ridge Golf Course, but with limits. The 5,000 number includes players, caddies and tournament personnel; face coverings will be required unless actively eating or drinking; and there will not be bleacher seating available.
Events around the tournament, such as the Saturday celebrity foursome, the kickoff concert and 5K run for the UW Carbone Cancer Center will not occur this year, but are planned to return in 2022.
Tickets will be available for purchase on May 11 at amfamchampionship.com. Fans who bought tickets to last year’s tournament will be contacted to choose which day(s) to attend.
- Fast finishes put Yuka Saso and Brittany Altomare at the top of the LPGA’s Lotte Championship leaderboard with 8-under 64s after Wednesday’s first round at Kapolei Golf Club in Hawaii.
Fourth-ranked Nelly Korda came closest, shooting a 65 that left her tied with two-time major champion So Yeon Ryu and Ally Ewing, both of whom played in the morning. Stacy Lewis was two shots back on a day when 47 players shot in the 60s.
Jessica Korda, Nelly’s older sister, was part of a group at 67 that included the world’s top-ranked amateur, 17-year-old Rose Zhang. Lydia Ko also shot 67, coming off a record-tying final-round 62 to finish second in the year’s first major, the ANA Inspiration, two weeks ago.
Sixth-ranked Brooke Henderson, who won this event in 2018 and 2019 — last year’s tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic — shot 68, as did No. 5 Danielle Kang.
College basketball
Marquette has added former George Mason guard Tyler Kolek and ex-Clemson forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper as the Golden Eagles reshape their roster under new coach Shaka Smart.
School officials announced Thursday the additions of Kolek and Prosper as well as incoming freshmen Emarion Ellis, Keeyan Itejere and David Joplin.
Kolek, who is 6-foot-3, was named the 2020-21 Atlantic 10 rookie of the year. He started 18 of George Mason’s 21 games and averaged 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Prosper played 22 games for Clemson and made two starts as a freshman this season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 2.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.
Ellis, Itejere and Joplin had committed to play for Smart at Texas before following him to Marquette. Smart is taking over for Steve Wojciechowski, who was fired after going 128-95 in seven seasons.
NFL
The Atlanta Falcons signed four-time All-Pro return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson to a one-year contract.
Patterson earned first-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner in 2013, 2016 and 2019-20 with Minnesota and Chicago. He led the NFC with his average of 29.1 yards per kick return for the Bears last season. Patterson leads the NFL with eight kickoff return touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2013.
Patterson has played at wide receiver and running back. He has 216 receptions for 2,087 yards and 10 touchdowns, and 167 carries for 1,017 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.
Tennis
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic lost 6-4, 7-5 to Dan Evans on Thursday in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters for his first defeat of the year.
No. 3 Rafael Nadal had no such problems, breezing past Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals of a tournament he has won a record 11 times.
Evans, after breaking for a 6-5 lead in the second set, clinched victory on his first match point with a forehand winner that clipped the net.
Evans will play his first Masters quarterfinal against 11th-seeded David Goffin, who upset fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (7). Goffin saved all six break points he faced and broke the imposing German’s serve once.