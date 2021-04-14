Briefly: Madison's AmFam event will have fans

The American Family Insurance Championship is set to tee off on June 11, a year after the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans will be invited.

Organizers announced that the PGA Tour Champions event will host about 5,000 attendees June 11-13 at University Ridge Golf Course, but with limits. The 5,000 number includes players, caddies and tournament personnel; face coverings will be required unless actively eating or drinking; and there will not be bleacher seating available.

Events around the tournament, such as the Saturday celebrity foursome, the kickoff concert and 5K run for the UW Carbone Cancer Center will not occur this year, but are planned to return in 2022.

Tickets will be available for purchase on May 11 at amfamchampionship.com. Fans who bought tickets to last year’s tournament will be contacted to choose which day(s) to attend.

Fast finishes put Yuka Saso and Brittany Altomare at the top of the LPGA’s Lotte Championship leaderboard with 8-under 64s after Wednesday’s first round at Kapolei Golf Club in Hawaii.