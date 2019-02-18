Madison’s Steve Stricker will reportedly captain the United States Ryder Cup team in 2020 when the event is played in Wisconsin.
Several media reports, including wisconsingolf.com, said Stricker will be named at a news conference scheduled by the PGA of America on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Stricker, a three-time Ryder Cup assistant captain, would lead a team of 12 golfers at Whistling Straits near Kohler from Sept. 25-27, 2020. It’s the first time the event – held every other-year – will take place in Wisconsin.
The European team has won four of the last five Ryder Cups, including a dominant showing in 2018 in France.
Stricker, 51, has won 12 PGA Tour events and three PGA Tour Champions events for golfers over the age of 50. He’s also the host for the American Family Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event at University Ridge in Madison.
Stricker, a native of Edgerton, golfed at the University of Illinois and has been a pro since 1990. He’s never won a major, finishing as high as second at the PGA Championship in 1998, but he’s placed in the top 10 of a major on 13 occasions. He will become the first U.S. captain without a major championship.
Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars exercised a $12 million option on Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell for 2019.
Campbell signed a four-year, $60 million contract with Jacksonville in March 2017. The deal included $30 million guaranteed. He made the Pro Bowl in both seasons with the Jaguars, totaling 139 tackles, 25 sacks and four forced fumbles.
Tennis
Serena Williams returned to the top 10 in the tennis rankings for the first time since taking a break to have her first child.
Williams dropped as low as 491st upon her return to competition in March 2018 but is up to No. 10 after reaching two Grand Slam finals since, losing to Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon and Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open.
Osaka remains at the top of the rankings. Simona Halep is second and Sloane Stephens is third, while Petra Kvitova dropped to fourth.
Soccer
Former Manchester United winger Nani has become the latest 30-plus star to join Major League Soccer after a career in Europe, agreeing to a three-year contract with Orlando City.
The team said that Nani was given a free transfer from Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon and will be a designated player who counts only partially against the team’s salary cap.
Nani served as Portugal’s captain after Cristiano Ronaldo was hurt during the first half of the extra-time victory over France in the 2016 European Championship final. He has 24 goals in 112 international appearances, including a goal against the U.S. at the 2014 World Cup.
He has played for Sporting Lisbon (2005-07, 2014-15 and 2018-19), Manchester United (2007-14), Turkey’s Fenerbahce (2015-16), Spain’s Valencia (2016-17) and Italy’s Lazio (2017-18). He won four Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League with Manchester United.
Auto racing
For Sebastian Vettel, the opening day of the Formula One preseason couldn’t have gone any better.
Vettel, the runner-up to the title last season, clocked the fastest time at Montmelo, Spain, was the busiest driver with 169 laps and, most importantly, felt right at home behind the wheel of his new Ferrari.
Vettel has the daunting goal of ending Mercedes’ five-year dominance of F1.
Defending champion Lewis Hamilton shared time behind the wheel for Mercedes with Valtteri Bottas and ended up with the ninth-fastest time, but it is more very likely that Mercedes was not aiming to top the leaderboard.
