Briefly: Madison FC wlll play at Hart Park

Forward Madison FC soccer team will play its 10 home games at Hart Park in Wauwatosa after considering around a dozen venues in and around Wisconsin, chief operating officer Conor Caloia said.
The reconfigured league schedule hasn't been announced, other than a July 18 start date. Home openers are expected to be unveiled soon, followed by the full list of dates.
Like other venues in Dane County, Forward Madison's home at Breese Stevens Field has been unavailable for games and contact training since the coronavirus shut down U.S. sports in March. The joint county and city of Madison public health agency's reopening plan doesn't allow for competition in medium-risk sports like soccer until the third phase, which hasn't been reached.
At Hart Park, the Flamingos will have a capacity of 1,347, 27% of the 4,900 that typically can fill the bleachers. The team led USL League One last season with an announced average attendance of 4,292 at Breese Stevens Field.
• Nashville SC has withdrawn from Major League Soccer's MLS is Back tournament in Florida after nine players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Nashville is the second team to withdraw from the tournament. FC Dallas had to pull out after 10 players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19.
The league is revising its schedule to reflect Nashville's withdrawal. The 24 teams playing in the tournament are divided into six groups of four teams for the group stage.
The World Cup-style tournament is being played at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. Teams are sequestered in two resorts and subject to rigorous virus testing.
Football
San Francisco 49ers postseason breakout star Raheem Mostert requested a trade from the team after being unable to renegotiate his contract.
Agent Brett Tessler made the request public after talks with the 49ers failed to lead to a new deal to replace the three-year contract Mostert signed in 2019 when he was still mostly a special teams standout.
Mostert has a base salary of $2,575,000 this season and $2,875,000 next season as part of the deal he signed with the 49ers last year. Fellow running back Tevin Coleman is set to be paid $4.55 million this season despite having more than six carries just once in the final five regular-season games and three playoff appearances after Mostert emerged as the team's top back.
The 49ers already traded running back Matt Breida to Miami earlier this offseason, leaving Mostert, Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson as the veteran halfbacks on the roster. McKinnon has missed the past two seasons with knee injuries.
Hockey
The New Jersey Devils are hiring veteran coach Lindy Ruff to take over one of the NHL's youngest teams and removing the interim tag off Tom Fitzgerald's title as general manager.
Ruff would replace interim coach Alain Nasreddine, who guided the team to a 19-16-8 record after John Hynes was fired on Dec. 3. Fitzgerald had served as interim general manager since Ray Shero was fired on Jan. 12.
The Devils posted a 28-29-12 overall record, missing the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years. Their season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in early March and they were not among the 24 teams chosen to compete for the Stanley Cup when NHL play resumes.
Cycling
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will join fast-growing cycling team Israel Start-Up Nation for the start of next season after losing his status as the leader of Team Ineos.
Froome’s contract with Ineos expires in December and the team has decided not to renew it, ending their decade-long association.
Israel Start-Up Nation has grown rapidly since it was established in 2014, gaining access to the World Tour after merging with the now-defunct Katusha-Alpecin team in October.
