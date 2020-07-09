Briefly: Madison FC wlll play at Hart Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Forward Madison FC soccer team will play its 10 home games at Hart Park in Wauwatosa after considering around a dozen venues in and around Wisconsin, chief operating officer Conor Caloia said.

The reconfigured league schedule hasn't been announced, other than a July 18 start date. Home openers are expected to be unveiled soon, followed by the full list of dates.

Like other venues in Dane County, Forward Madison's home at Breese Stevens Field has been unavailable for games and contact training since the coronavirus shut down U.S. sports in March. The joint county and city of Madison public health agency's reopening plan doesn't allow for competition in medium-risk sports like soccer until the third phase, which hasn't been reached.

At Hart Park, the Flamingos will have a capacity of 1,347, 27% of the 4,900 that typically can fill the bleachers. The team led USL League One last season with an announced average attendance of 4,292 at Breese Stevens Field.

• Nashville SC has withdrawn from Major League Soccer's MLS is Back tournament in Florida after nine players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nashville is the second team to withdraw from the tournament. FC Dallas had to pull out after 10 players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19.