Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux will miss the 2023 season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Lux also suffered damage to his LCL and will undergo surgery on March 7. The Kenosha native was expected to be the team's starting shortstop this season.

Miguel Rojas is now expected to handle the bulk of the playing time at shortstop. Chris Taylor is also a potential candidate for playing time at the position.

Rojas said earlier Tuesday that is prepared to handle a larger role for the Dodgers but he feels bad for Lux.

"He's a big part of this club," Rojas told reporters. "I just feel bad for him that he has to go through whatever he's going to have to go through."

Lux tweeted on Tuesday that he appreciates the support he's received since suffering the season-ending knee injury.

"Just wanted to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers, means more than you all know," Lux said in a message on Twitter.

Lux was carted off the field Monday after suffering the injury while running the bases during Los Angeles' spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Arizona's Peoria Stadium.

As he altered his path to avoid a throw while running from second base to third, Lux's right knee appeared to buckle and he stumbled to the ground.

Roberts said after the game that Lux "heard something pop" on the outer part of his knee.

Lux, 25, is in his fifth year with the Dodgers after being drafted out of Indian Trail High School by Los Angeles in 2016. He played a career-high 129 games last season, batting a career-best .276 while leading the National League with seven triples and adding six home runs and 42 RBIs.

• An oblique injury will keep Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki out of the World Baseball Classic. It also jeopardizes his status for opening day with the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs manager David Ross said Tuesday that the Suzuki suffered a “moderate” strain to his left oblique while swinging during batting practice over the weekend. Suzuki was on Japan’s roster for the 2017 WBC and played on Japan’s gold-medal team in the one-year delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Ross said there's still hope that the 28-year-old Suzuki can be ready for the Cubs' regular season opener against the Brewers on March 30. But he also said the team wouldn't rush his return.

Suzuki hit .262 with 14 homers, 46 RBIs and nine stolen bases for the Cubs in his first big league season last year. The outfielder said the team was waiting for the injury's inflammation to subside before deciding the next steps in his recovery.

Football

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is taking a year off from coaching but plans to return for the 2024 season, the team announced Tuesday.

The team did not provide any other details on Frazier’s decision, which comes a little over five weeks after the three-time AFC East champion Bills were eliminated with a 27-10 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Speaking at the NFL combine at Indianapolis, general manager Brandon Beane said Frazier informed the team of his decision last week.

“Leslie reached out and we talked through some things. Ultimately, he didn’t want to retire. He’s not there in his mind, but he just wanted to take a step back,” Beane said. “The way we left it, he’s going to take 2023 off. But talking to him, he has full plans to return to coaching in 2024.”

• The Carolina Panthers will meet with free agent quarterback Derek Carr this week at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team doesn’t announce its meetings with free agents. The NFL Network was first to report the planned meeting.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Carr on Feb. 14 rather than pay him $40.4 million in guaranteed money.

The 31-year-old Carr already has met with the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints. Jets general manager Joe Douglas said while speaking at the combine that the team will meet again with Carr sometime this week in Indianapolis.

The nine-year NFL veteran is the Raiders' career leader in yards passing (35,222) and touchdown passes (217) but is just 63-79 as an NFL starter and never won a playoff game for the franchise.