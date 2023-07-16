Christian Lundgaard claimed his first career IndyCar series victory on Sunday at the Honda Indy Toronto.

The Dane started the race on the pole but ultimately won because of a failed strategic gamble by Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon.

IndyCar seasons standings leader Alex Palou took second despite starting 15th on the grid and a damaged front wing. Colton Herta was third for his first podium of the season.

Palou had won three of the past four races on the North American open-wheel circuit’s schedule, but started 15th after an early exit from qualifying. His podium finish Sunday padded his lead in the season’s standings ahead of Dixon, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate.

Both McLaughlin and Dixon gambled on softer tires for the final 30 laps, betting that there would be no more yellows and that they’d be able to stay out of the pit.

McLaughlin did have to pit in the 61st lap, putting Dixon in the lead just as Lundgaard passed Palou to move back into second. As Lundgaard made that move Dixon turned into his pit with 22 laps to go.

That put Lundgaard at the head of the pack, followed by Palou’s damaged car, and Colton Herta. Playing defense the rest of the way, Lundgaard maintained his lead as Palou and Herta kept a careful watch on their gas tanks.

Cycling

Jonas Vingegaard kept intact his 10-second overall lead in the Tour de France as Dutch veteran Wout Poels soloed to victory after a tough trek in the Alps with a mountaintop finish.

Poels, who was part of an early breakaway in Sunday's 15th stage, took advantage of a short but very steep ascent located just before the final 4-mile climb leading to the finish line to move away.

Wout van Aert finished second, more than two minutes behind, with Mathieu Burgaudeau completing the stage podium.

Locked in a pulsating fight for the yellow jersey since the start of the race, Vingegaard and two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar once again stayed together throughout the day in the group of main contenders.

Pogacar tried to sprint away from his rival 900 meters from the line but Vingegaard, the defending champion, immediately jumped on his wheel and did not lose any time. Their duel will resume in Tuesday's time trial.

Football

The Tennessee Titans hope they've filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, agreeing to terms on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives that could push that to $32 million, a person familiar with the agreement said Sunday.

The Titans had the advantage of being the first NFL team Hopkins visited after being released by Arizona in May. Hopkins arrived in Nashville in June and documented on social media his visit to CMA Fest's final night at Nissan Stadium, where the Titans play. Hopkins also visited the New England Patriots later that week.

The deal was first reported by AtoZSports. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hopkins has not signed the contract.

Hopkins, who turned 31 on June 6, would bring much-needed experience to Tennessee's young wide receiving group. Head coach Mike Vrabel had more career touchdown catches with 12 in his own NFL career as a linebacker than anyone currently on the Titans' roster.

• Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed Sunday to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been signed or made public. His agent, Mike McCartney, announced via Twitter that the deal had been reached. Engram weighed in a few minutes later by posting a picture of himself at Everbank Field with the caption “I'm home" along with a praying hands emoji.

The sides beat a Monday afternoon deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals.

Soccer

Harry Maguire is no longer captain of Manchester United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag.

It was reported earlier this month that Ten Hag was ready to remove Maguire from the role after the England defender’s limited appearances under the Dutchman last season.

The central defender made just eight Premier League starts last season, leading to ongoing speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

In Maguire’s absence from the side last season, Bruno Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain and the Portugal midfielder is expected to be given the permanent role.