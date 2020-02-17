Briefly: LPGA pioneer Wright dies at 85

Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA tournaments including 13 majors, died Monday of a heart attack, her attorney said. Wright was 85.
Attorney Sonia Pawluc said Wright had been hospitalized in Florida for the last few weeks after being injured in a fall.
Wright joined the fledgling LPGA in 1955 and her 82 wins place her second on the all-time list behind Kathy Whitworth, who won 88. She retired from the tour in 1969 because of foot issues. She was The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in both 1963 and 1964.
Soccer
American striker Tim Weah faces another spell on the sidelines after tearing his right hamstring when making his injury comeback for Lille after a six-month absence, the French club said.
The 19-year-old Weah came on as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 loss to Marseille on Sunday for his first appearance since sustaining another hamstring injury in August, but had an immediate setback.
The club did not provide a timeline for Weah’s recovery, but the U.S. interational said on Instagram that it was only a “small setback for a major comeback.”
Weah, the son of former FIFA world player of the year and current Liberia President George Weah, joined Lille from Paris Saint-Germain last year after spending the previous season on loan at Scottish club Celtic.
Hockey
The New York Islanders solidified their defense for the playoff push, acquiring New Jersey Devils captain Andy Greene.
The Devils got young defenseman David Quenneville and the Islanders’ second-round pick in the 2021 draft in return for Greene.
The deal came eight days before the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 24.
The Islanders have been searching for a quality defenseman since losing Adam Pelech to an Achilles tendon injury in pregame skate on Jan. 2 for a game against the Devils. It also gives them a lefty-shooting defender on a team filled with right-handed defensemen.
Track & field
Tokyo Marathon organizers drastically reduced the number of participants for this year’s race out of fear of the spread of the virus coming from China.
The general public is being barred from the race on March 1. It will now be limited to a few hundred elite participants, organizers said in a brief statement.
The Tokyo Marathon is the city’s annual race and not to be confused with the Olympic marathon that will take place during the 2020 Tokyo Games. Those races are to be held in the northern city of Sapporo.