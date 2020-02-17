Briefly: LPGA pioneer Wright dies at 85

Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA tournaments including 13 majors, died Monday of a heart attack, her attorney said. Wright was 85.

Attorney Sonia Pawluc said Wright had been hospitalized in Florida for the last few weeks after being injured in a fall.

Wright joined the fledgling LPGA in 1955 and her 82 wins place her second on the all-time list behind Kathy Whitworth, who won 88. She retired from the tour in 1969 because of foot issues. She was The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in both 1963 and 1964.

Soccer

American striker Tim Weah faces another spell on the sidelines after tearing his right hamstring when making his injury comeback for Lille after a six-month absence, the French club said.

The 19-year-old Weah came on as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 loss to Marseille on Sunday for his first appearance since sustaining another hamstring injury in August, but had an immediate setback.

The club did not provide a timeline for Weah’s recovery, but the U.S. interational said on Instagram that it was only a “small setback for a major comeback.”