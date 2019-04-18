Shane Lowry was convinced his game was on the rise, despite his poor scoring. He finally showed that Thursday in the RBC Heritage, shooting a 6-under 65 to take a one-shot lead at Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Trey Mullinax, Daniel Berger, Luke List, Ryan Moore and Ryan Palmer were tied for second.
Top-ranked Dustin Johnson, coming off a second-place tie at Masters last week, rallied with two birdies in his final seven holes for a 68, leaving him three shots back.
A group of eight, headed by Patrick Cantlay, was two strokes back at 67. Cantlay finished ninth at the Masters helped by a 64-68 weekend. Johnson led 12 players tied for 15th.
• Nelly Korda rolled in the last of her nine birdies at the 18th in a bogey-free round of 63 Wednesday for a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Lotte Championship at Ko Olina Golf Club at Kapolei, Hawaii.
Eun-Hee Ji birdied six of the final eight holes for an 8-under 64.
Football
The Washington Redskins signed defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis to a multiyear contract extension.
Ioannidis started nine games last season and finished third on the Redskins with a career-high 7½ sacks. Ioannidis, 25, has become a regular in Washington's defensive line rotation after being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.
Basketball
Big 12 player of the year Jarrett Culver declared for the NBA draft after helping lead his hometown Texas Tech Red Raiders on the two deepest NCAA Tournament runs in school history.
Culver's on-campus announcement came 10 days after the Red Raiders finished their season with an overtime loss to Virginia in the national championship game.
Culver led the Red Raiders with 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game while they set a school record with 31 wins.
Obituary
Longtime Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock died at age 70 after a car accident a week ago.
His daughter, Lyndsey, says on her Facebook page her father died Wednesday. He was a passenger in an accident April 11 near Hilton Head, South Carolina
Coppock was a fixture on local sports television for years and a pioneer of sports talk radio with his "Coppock on Sports" show on WMAQ-AM in Chicago. The bombastic Coppock came to be known as the "Godfather of Sports Talk Radio," greeting callers by saying "Your dime, your dance floor."
