Shane Lowry continued his strong play at the rain-delayed RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, S.C., moving to 9-under par with two holes left when the second round was suspended Friday because of darkness.
Lowry, who opened at Harbour Town Golf Links with a 6-under 65 after a 78-73 flameout at the Masters last week, knew conditions were worsening and jumped all over the course as quick as he could with birdies on the first and second holes before storms swept the island resort area.
After waiting out a delay of 3 hours, 43 minutes, Lowry played consistently enough to keep in front.
Trey Mullinax was a stroke behind after a 68. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson and Emiliano Grillo were 7 under after 67s.
- Scott McCarron topped the leaderboard at 4 under with two holes left when first-round play in the rain-delayed Mitsubishi Electric Classic was suspended because of darkness in Duluth, Ga.
The start of the PGA Tour Champions event was delayed more than four hours because of 2¾ inches of rain overnight and severe weather in the morning at TPC Sugarloaf.
Bob May was a stroke back with seven holes remaining, and Sandy Lyle was 2 under with three to go.
Bernhard Langer was even par with four holes left, a week after tying for 62nd in the Masters. Defending champion Steve Flesch was 5 over with four holes left.
- Eun-Hee Ji rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 18th with a pitch-in eagle on the par-5 first and shot a 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda on Thursday in the Lotte Championship at Kapolei, Hawaii.
Ji had a 15-under 129 total to break the tournament 36-hole record by five strokes. Korda birdied four of her final five in the breezy morning session in a 68, also finishing on No. 9.
Hockey
Steve Yzerman is getting another chance to return the Detroit Red Wings to glory.
The Hockey Hall of Famer did it as one the game’s all-time great leaders, helping Detroit end a 42-year championship drought with the first of three Stanley Cup celebrations of his playing tenure in Detroit.
Now, he has a shot to do it as the Red Wings’ general manager.
Yzerman provides hope and a jolt of energy for a franchise that desperately needs both after going three straight years without a playoff appearance. His return means Ken Holland’s run as GM is over after 22 years, but he isn’t going far: He starts his new job as senior vice president with a multiyear contract, replacing his GM deal that had only one season remaining.
College basketball
All-America guard Cassius Winston wants to accomplish more at Michigan State. He is coming back for his senior season.
Teammate Nick Ward said he is entering the draft and plans to sign with an agent and end his college career.
Winston, the Big Ten player of the year, averaged nearly 19 points per game as a junior and broke a Big Ten single-season record with 291 assists. He led the Spartans to the Final Four after helping them win the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles.
- Mike Anderson is getting another chance at St. John’s.
Anderson was hired as Red Storm coach after he was fired by Arkansas last month. He also had head coaching stints at Missouri and UAB before leading the Razorbacks to five postseason appearances and a 169-102 record in eight seasons.
The 59-year-old Anderson takes over for former St. John’s star Chris Mullin, who resigned on April 10, citing a “recent personal loss.” His older brother, Roddy, died last month at 58 after battling cancer for years.
Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley and Loyola-Chicago’s Porter Moser were reportedly targeted by St. John’s before it decided on Anderson, who has a 369-200 record in 17 seasons. He has never had a losing record as a head coach.
College athletics
Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum has been named the school’s interim athletic director.
The 74-year-old Slocum steps into the vacancy left by Scott Woodward, who resigned Thursday to take the LSU athletic director’s job. Slocum most recently has served as special assistant to Young.
Slocum coached the Aggies from 1989 through the 2002 season, winning a school-record 143 games and never having a losing season. Under Slocum, the Aggies won four conference titles. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2012.
The Texas A&M statement said no deadline had been set for the hiring of a new athletic director.
