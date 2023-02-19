Kevin Love says he has picked the Miami Heat.

Love said Sunday that he will sign with the Heat for the remainder of the season once he clears waivers, a major add for a Miami team that is looking to move up in the Eastern Conference before the postseason begins.

“Miami it is, yes,” Love said in a text message to The Associated Press.

Also Sunday, a person with knowledge of the matter said the Heat are finalizing plans to add another big man in free agent center Cody Zeller, with that deal expected to be completed before the team gathers in Miami to begin practice following the All-Star break. That person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Zeller’s contract has not been signed.

Love’s decision was first reported by ESPN.

The 6-foot-9 forward and the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to buyout terms on Saturday, ending his nine-year run with the team that he helped win the 2016 NBA championship.

Over parts of 15 NBA seasons with Cleveland and Minnesota, Love has averaged 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds. He averaged career-lows of 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 20 minutes per game in 41 games, almost all as a reserve, this season for Cleveland and didn’t play in the team’s final 12 games before the All-Star break.

That prompted buyout talks, and once they were done, Love chose Miami.

Miami will become Zeller’s third NBA city. He has averaged 8.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 494 games with Charlotte and Portland. The 6-foot-11 center was the fourth pick in the 2013 draft.

Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the 34-year-old center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness.

“It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms,” Toews said in a statement released by the team. “In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.”

Toews missed the 2020-21 season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews has spent his entire career with Chicago, winning three Stanley Cup titles. But he is eligible for free agency after this season.

He had 12 goals and 25 assists in 71 games when he returned to action last year, and he had looked stronger this season. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games for the last-place Blackhawks.

Right winger Julien Gauthier was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the New York Rangers for left winger Tyler Motte on Sunday.

Ottawa also gets a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft in the deal.

Should the Rangers advance past the first round of the coming postseason, that pick will improve to the lower of the Rangers’ or Winnipeg Jets’ 2023 sixth-round selection.

Gauthier, 25, has six goals and three assists with a minus-5 rating over 40 games this season.

Motte, 27, has three goals and six assists with a plus-1 rating over 38 games this season.

Motte returns for his second stint with the Rangers after playing nine regular-season and 15 playoff games with the club last season.

Soccer

PSG forward Neymar was forced off the field on a stretcher Sunday after twisting his right ankle in a hard-fought 4-3 win against Lille in the French league.

Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG’s second goal before the interval.

PSG led 2-1 when Neymar was injured following contact with Lille’s Benjamin Andre.

Neymar, who damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar, gave PSG a 2-0 lead at the end of a fast-developing collective move he also started, slotting the ball into an empty net from Vitinha’s assist.

It’s unclear whether Neymar will be able to play next Sunday against Marseille in French soccer’s biggest match.

Tennis

Sixth-seeded Daniil Medvedev rallied past Jannik Sinner at the Rotterdam Open on Sunday to win his 16th title.

Medvedev prevailed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the indoor hard-court final against the Italian, who was looking for back-to-back titles following his victory at Montpellier, France.

Medvedev converted five of 12 break points and limited his unforced errors to 17, compared to Sinner’s 30.

The 27-year-old Russian improved his record against Sinner to 6-0.

Medvedev will return to the top 10 next week, moving up to the No. 9 spot in the ATP rankings.