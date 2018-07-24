Kevin Love isn’t leaving Cleveland anytime soon.
The All-Star forward signed a new four-year, $120 million contract with the Cavaliers, who are beginning anew following LeBron James’ departure.
Love signed the extension Tuesday and immediately posted a photo on Instagram showing himself surrounded by construction workers inside Quicken Loans Arena, the Cavaliers’ downtown home, which is undergoing a renovation similar to the one taking place with the four-time defending Eastern Conference champions.
Love will make $24.1 million next season before the extension begins, making the whole package worth $145 million over five years. Love waived his option for 2019-20 and there are no other options or trade clauses within the new deal.
He will be paid $28.9 million in 2019-20, $31.3 million in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and $28.8 million in 2022-23.
Hockey
Brooks Orpik is returning to the Washington Capitals not long after the Stanley Cup champions traded him, and it’s as if he never left.
The Capitals signed the veteran defenseman to a $1 million, one-year deal with $500,000 in performance bonuses. General manager Brian MacLellan’s announcement of Orpik’s new contract came exactly a month after the Colorado Avalanche bought him out of the final year of his old one.
Washington traded Orpik and backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer to the Avalanche for a second-round pick at the NHL draft in June to clear salary-cap space to re-sign defensemen John Carlson and Michal Kempny and forward Devante Smith-Pelly.
- Defenseman Brandon Montour has agreed to a two-year, $6.775 million contract through the 2019-20 season to stay with the Anaheim Ducks.
Montour had nine goals and 23 assists in 80 games last season, his first full NHL campaign. The smooth-skating blueliner scored five game-winning goals, matching the franchise record for defensemen.
He has scored 38 points in 107 career regular-season games. He has already appeared in 21 NHL playoff games, including 17 during the Ducks’ run to the 2017 Western Conference Finals.
Cycling
Tear gas in riders’ eyes. A farmers’ protest blocking the road. Two key crashes on dangerous descents.
The only thing lacking from the wild 16th stage of the Tour de France was a shakeup in the overall standings.
Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe took advantage of his downhill skills to win the first of three mountainous legs in the Pyrenees, which was briefly interrupted when police used tear gas to disperse a farmers’ protest that had blocked the road with bales of hay.
The overall standings were unchanged. Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey, second-placed Chris Froome and third-placed Tom Dumoulin all crossed together nearly nine minutes behind.
The farmers’ protest occurred 30 kilometers into the 135.5-mile leg from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon.
Soccer
World Cup stars Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric will lead the challenge against a decade-long dominance of FIFA’s best player award by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Mbappe, the teenage star of France’s World Cup-winning team, and Modric, the Croatia captain who was named the tournament’s best player, joined five-time winners Ronaldo and Messi among 10 candidates announced by FIFA.
France also has Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane, who won a third straight Champions League title alongside Modric and Ronaldo with Real Madrid, on the FIFA list.
Belgium, which lost to France in the semifinals, has Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard on the shortlist. It is completed by World Cup golden boot winner Harry Kane of England and Mohamed Salah, the Egypt forward who was inspirational in Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final.
