Briefly: Longtime DePaul AD Ponsetto retires

The club said Messi has a right thigh ailment and is “doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days” before the team resumes its title defense. Barcelona said Messi “should be able to rejoin his teammates in a few days’ time.”

Barcelona visits Mallorca on June 13 in its first match since the league was suspended nearly three months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hockey

Russia hired Valery Bragin as coach of the men's national hockey team as it gears up to defend its Olympic title in 2022.

Bragin moves up from his longtime role in charge of the Russian under-20 team, which he led to the silver medal at this year's world junior championships.

Bragin replaces former Toronto Maple Leafs player Alexei Kudashov, who moves into a consultant role with the national team after 11 months as head coach.

Baseball

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Carl Crawford was arrested after his former girlfriend accused him of assaulting her during an argument over a man she had begun dating.