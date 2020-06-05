Briefly: Longtime DePaul AD Ponsetto retires

Longtime DePaul athletic director Jean Lenti Ponsetto is retiring.
Ponsetto, who played four sports at DePaul, has served as athletic director for the past 18 years and worked in other administrative positions with the athletic department for more than 20 years before that.
The school said Ponsetto has agreed to assist the university in the transition to new leadership in the athletic department.
College basketball
An NCAA infractions committee panel announced that former Oklahoma State assistant men's basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers.
The NCAA also levied including penalties that include a one-year postseason ban for the team that takes effect next season. The ruling included three years of probation, a $10,000 fine self-imposed by the school and a reduction in basketball scholarships.
Evans also received a 10-year show-cause order in the case tied to the federal corruption investigation into college basketball, which became public in fall 2017. The school received a notice of allegations last year.
Soccer
Lionel Messi has a minor muscle injury and is training separately as a precaution ahead of the restart of the Spanish league next week.
The club said Messi has a right thigh ailment and is “doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days” before the team resumes its title defense. Barcelona said Messi “should be able to rejoin his teammates in a few days’ time.”
Barcelona visits Mallorca on June 13 in its first match since the league was suspended nearly three months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hockey
Russia hired Valery Bragin as coach of the men's national hockey team as it gears up to defend its Olympic title in 2022.
Bragin moves up from his longtime role in charge of the Russian under-20 team, which he led to the silver medal at this year's world junior championships.
Bragin replaces former Toronto Maple Leafs player Alexei Kudashov, who moves into a consultant role with the national team after 11 months as head coach.
Baseball
Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Carl Crawford was arrested after his former girlfriend accused him of assaulting her during an argument over a man she had begun dating.
An arrest affidavit filed by Houston police states that the ballplayer-turned-record producer went to the home of Gabriele Washington on May 8, produced a handgun from which he unloaded the ammunition in her presence, then demanded information on her latest dating relationship.
Washington told investigators Crawford pushed her to the floor, slammed her head against a wall and choked her. Crawford is free on $50,000 bond.
Obituary
Pete Rademacher, who won a boxing gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and fought Floyd Patterson for the heavyweight title in his first professional bout, has died. He was 91.
A family member told the Media Gazette that Rademacher died Thursday at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. He had dementia for years. His brain will be donated for medical research, the family said.
Rademacher won gold in Australia by knocking out Russian Lev Mukhim in the title match. A college lineman at Washington State, Rademacher then set out to win the heavyweight belt as a pro and persuaded Patterson to fight him.
Rademacher knocked down Patterson in the second round, but then took a pummeling and was eventually counted out in the sixth round after being dropped seven times. Rademacher is the only boxer to fight for the heavyweight title in his pro debut.
