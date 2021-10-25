Briefly: Longtime Brewers coach Sedar retiring

Longtime Milwaukee Brewers coach Ed Sedar has retired after a 30-year career with the organization.
Sedar, 60, had worked as the Brewers' first base coach from 2007-10 and third base coach from 2011-20. He spent this season as an adviser to the Brewers' major league coaching staff.
"It's been a great ride," Sedar said Monday in a statement. "Being able to spend 30 years with one organization is something I will always cherish. I appreciate everyone who has been there for me and helped along the way. I wish the organization the best going forward. They are in great hands. Most of all, I will miss the best fans in sports."
Sedar previously worked with the Brewers as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator from 1992-2006. He also was a minor league field coordinator from 1992-2006 and managed the Brewers' rookie-level minor league team in Ogden, Utah, from 1998-2001 and their rookie-level minor league team in Helena, Montana, in 2003 as well as 2005-06.
Before beginning his coaching career, Sedar was a minor league outfielder for eight seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization.
• The Chicago Cubs continued to reshape their front office, hiring Houston Astros executive Ehsan Bokhari as assistant general manager.
The move comes a week and a half after the Cubs hired Carter Hawkins from Cleveland's front office as general manager to work under president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.
The 38-year-old Bokhari spent the past three years working in player evaluation for Houston. He oversaw all projects by the team's research and development group.
Bokhari's baseball career began in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent four seasons in their research and development department.
Bokhari was a visiting assistant professor in the statistics department during the 2014-15 academic year at the University of Illinois, where he earned his master's degree in statistics in 2011 and doctorate in quantitative psychology in 2014.
• Oliver Marmol was promoted from bench coach to the majors' youngest manager on Monday, taking over the St. Louis Cardinals almost two weeks after Mike Shildt was fired in a surprise move by one of baseball's most stable franchises.
Marmol, 35, is the team's youngest manager since Marty Marion at age 34 in 1951. Marmol, a New Jersey native who traces his lineage to the Dominican Republic, also becomes the franchise's second minority manager. Cuban-born Mike González managed the team for parts of the 1938 and 1940 seasons.
Marmol was picked by St. Louis in the sixth round of the 2007 amateur draft out of the College of Charleston, but his playing career stalled at Class A Palm Beach. After coaching and managing in the minors, he joined the Cardinals' major league staff in 2017 as the first base coach.
He spent the past three years as the bench coach under Shildt, helping St. Louis to three consecutive postseason appearances. The Cardinals used a 17-game win streak in September to move into playoff position, but they lost 3-1 to the Dodgers in the NL wild-card game.
Hockey
Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night.
Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves.
Raymond, the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft, recorded his first career hat trick in his sixth NHL game. It was the first time he played on back-to-back nights with Detroit.
Short-handed Chicago dropped to 0-5-1 in a nightmarish start for a team with playoff aspirations. It has yet to lead this season; at 360 minutes, 57 seconds, it's the NHL's longest such streak to open a campaign since at least the 1979-80 season, according to Sportradar.
The Blackhawks played without Patrick Kane, Riley Stillman and Jujhar Khaira because of the league's COVID-19 protocol. Assistant coach Marc Crawford also was absent because of the protocol.
Golf
Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday when the 64-year-old made a 6-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Doug Barron in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.
Barron birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 4-under 68. Langer followed with a birdie for a 69 to catch him at 14-under 202. Both had 6-foot birdie putts on the 18th in the playoff. Barron's hit the right edge, leaving Langer to make the winner.
He surpassed the record for oldest winner held by Scott Hoch, who was 63 when he teamed with Tom Pernice Jr. to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends in 2019.
He also strengthened his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. The tournament was the first of three postseason events.
• Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and closed with an eagle for a 5-under 65 and a five-stroke victory in the Zozo Championship in Japan.
Matsuyama was runner-up to Tiger Woods in the Zozo Championship in 2019, the last time the PGA Tour event was held at Narashino Country Club. It was played last year in California because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Matsuyama had a two-shot lead over Cameron Tringale at the par-5 18th when he hit 3-wood to 12 feet for eagle to clinch the victory. He finished at 15-under 265. Tringale made bogey for a 69 tied for second with Brendan Steele (66).
• Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 and birdied the first playoff hole to beat Hee Jeong Lim and win the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, the 200th victory on the LPGA Tour by a South Korean player.
Lim led by four strokes going into the final round and shot 68 to join Ko at 22-under 266. Four players were tied for third, four strokes behind, including Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who shot a 64.