Briefly: Longtime Brewers coach Sedar retiring

Golf

Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday when the 64-year-old made a 6-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Doug Barron in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.

Barron birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 4-under 68. Langer followed with a birdie for a 69 to catch him at 14-under 202. Both had 6-foot birdie putts on the 18th in the playoff. Barron's hit the right edge, leaving Langer to make the winner.

He surpassed the record for oldest winner held by Scott Hoch, who was 63 when he teamed with Tom Pernice Jr. to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends in 2019.

He also strengthened his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. The tournament was the first of three postseason events.

• Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and closed with an eagle for a 5-under 65 and a five-stroke victory in the Zozo Championship in Japan.

Matsuyama was runner-up to Tiger Woods in the Zozo Championship in 2019, the last time the PGA Tour event was held at Narashino Country Club. It was played last year in California because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.