Briefly: Lombard new leader at Nedbank Challenge

Zander Lombard shot a 7-under-par 65 to overtake fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen and take a two-shot lead after two rounds at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.
Lombard, who has just one professional title and none on the European Tour, bogeyed the first but that was his only dropped shot of the day at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.
Oosthuizen led by three after a first-round 63 despite struggling with kidney stones. He couldn’t take that momentum into the second round. He made three birdies and three bogeys for a par 72 to slip two shots behind.
Thomas Detry was third on 7 under, four off the lead, and Tommy Fleetwood moved up to a tie for fourth with Marcus Kinhult with a second successive 69. They were five off the pace.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal staged another comeback to stay in contention for a semifinal spot at the ATP Finals at London.
The top-ranked Spaniard still needs help from Daniil Medvedev to avoid an early exit.
Nadal rallied to beat already-qualified Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5 on Friday for his second win of the round-robin stage. That still won’t be enough, though, if Alexander Zverev beats Medvedev in the last match of the group phase.
That would leave Zverev, Nadal and Tsitispas with identical 2-1 records. But Nadal would finish third in the group based on the tournament’s tiebreaker rules.
Making things worse for Nadal is that his win ended Medvedev’s chances of advancing, meaning the Russian (0-2) has only pride to play for against Zverev.
Auto racing
Daniel Suarez has been fired for the second time in a year, this time by Stewart-Haas Racing as it makes room to promote Cole Custer to the Cup Series in 2020.
Suarez spent just one season driving the No. 41 Ford for SHR, the team that hired him in January after Joe Gibbs Racing released the only Mexican driver in NASCAR’s top three national series because it had to clear space for driver Erik Jones.
This time, his ouster is for Custer, a nine-time Xfinity Series race winner who will contend for that series title Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Suarez won the Xfinity title driving for Gibbs in 2016 and was hastily promoted to the Cup Series the next season after Carl Edwards abruptly retired.
Figure skating
Evgenia Medvedeva squeezed past rising Russian compatriot Alexandra Trusova to lead after the women’s short program in the Rostelecom Cup in Moscow.
Her program components score, especially for music interpretation, gave her the edge over Trusova in a 76.93 total. Mariah Bell of the United States was third, more than nine points behind Medvedeva.