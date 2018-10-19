Joey Logano on Friday qualified on the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.
Kevin Harvick qualified second, while fellow playoff drivers Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski rounded out qualifying's top five.
Kyle Busch will start sixth after a solid effort at a track he's slowly grown to love. Clint Bowyer and Martin Truex Jr. are on the bubble, and the Kansas native will start 14th while the reigning series champion will start 12th.
Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch rounded out the top 10, while Kyle Larson crashed his primary car in practice and officially qualified 27th, though he'll be sent to the back on Sunday.
Golf
Brooks Koepka, recently named the PGA Tour player of the year, gave himself the perfect opportunity to become the No. 1 player in the world when he shot a 7-under par 65 to move to within one shot of the lead in the CJ Cup in South Korea.
At the Nine Bridges course, the three-time major champion made an eagle on his closing hole to finish on 8-under par 136 after two rounds, just one stroke behind Scott Piercy, who was bogey-free in matching Koepka's 65.
Overnight leader Chez Reavie added a 70 to his opening-round 68 to sit in third place at 138, three behind Piercy. Sweden's Alex Noren was the other player in with a 65, which moved him into a tie for fourth place alongside Ian Poulter (69), four out of the lead.
• Sei Young Kim led the LPGA Shanghai by one stroke at the halfway point after shooting a 5-under-par 67 in the second round.
Danielle Kang (68) and overnight leader Ariya Jutanugarn (69) were one shot back. Brittany Altomare had six birdies in a bogey-free round of 66, and was tied for fourth with Bronte Law (68) and Brittany Lincicome (68).
• Scott Dunlap and Fran Quinn shot 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' playoff-opening Dominion Energy Charity Classic at Richmond, Va.
Jay Haas was a stroke back with Kent Jones, Stephen Ames, Woody Austin and Tim Petrovic. Vijay Singh and Miguel Angel Jimenez were at 69 with Joey Sindelar, Tom Gillis, Billy Mayfair, Lee Janzen, Glen Day and Gene Sauers.
Defending champion Bernhard Langer opened with a 70. Defending Charles Schwab Cup champion Kevin Sutherland had a 71. Madison resident Jerry Kelly shot 72.
Hockey
The Vegas Golden Knights signed forward Alex Tuch to a $33.25 million, seven-year extension with an annual salary cap hit of $4.75 million. The 22-year-old had 37 points on 15 goals and 22 assists last season.
Tennis
Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur became the first player from her country to reach a WTA tennis final, and she will next face Daria Kasatkina for the Kremlin Cup title in Moscow. Jabeur, the 2011 junior champion at the French Open, beat 11th-ranked Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.