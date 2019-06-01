No tears of pain this time, just redemption for Mohamed Salah.
Only 108 seconds were needed to banish the Champions League final heartbreak of a year ago.
Once Salah dispatched his early penalty against Tottenham, Liverpool was on the path to a sixth European title with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.
And a year after defeat in the final to Real Madrid, Juergen Klopp has his first title after four years as Liverpool manager.
A shoulder injury forced Salah out of the Kiev showpiece last year.
This time it was Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko's arm that gifted Liverpool the early penalty opening — blocking Sadio Mane's shot after 21 seconds — and Salah converted from the spot after a video review check.
On a hot and humid night in Madrid, Tottenham came to life only in the final 20 minutes of its first European Cup final.
But Liverpool completed the job in the 87th minute thanks to one of its semifinal saviors.
Divock Origi had to accept a place back on the bench despite producing two goals while deputizing for the injured Salah last month. But the substitute had the final big say in the Spanish capital, rifling a left-footed shot inside the far post.
After two losing finals since triumphing in 2005, Liverpool finally rose to third in the all-time list of European champions behind 13-time winner Real Madrid and AC Milan on seven titles.
• Goalkeeper Brad Guzan has been left off the U.S. training camp roster ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, and forward Jozy Altidore is back with the national team for the first time since the October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago that cost the Americans a World Cup berth.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter added 19 players to his roster ahead of an exhibition against Jamaica at Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and cut 11, leaving 28 players in camp.
Midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams are not on the training camp roster and are expected to report later in June.
Berhalter did not include goalkeeper Bill Hamid on his 40-man preliminary roster and Ethan Horvath was omitted because of an injured finger. The starting goalkeeper for the Gold Cup will come from among Zack Steffen, Sean Johnson and Tyler Miller.
• A Brazilian police document says an unidentified woman has accused Neymar of raping her in Paris last month. The player's father calls the incident "a setup" against his son.
The document obtained by The Associated Press says the incident took place on May 15 at 8:20 p.m. in a hotel.
The woman went to police on Friday in Sao Paulo. She says she and the Brazil star met in France after exchanging Instagram messages.
Neymar's representatives have not replied to a request for comment, but his father and agent Neymar dos Santos denied any wrongdoing by the player in a television interview.
Obituary
José Antonio Reyes, the former Spain midfielder who won five Europa League titles and was part of Arsenal's unbeaten "Invincibles" squad, was killed in a traffic accident at the age of 35.
Sevilla and second-division club Extremadura, where Reyes played this past season, both confirmed the death.
Reyes also played for Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid among other clubs in a professional career that spanned nearly 20 years, after making his debut for Sevilla as a 16-year-old.
He helped Arsenal go unbeaten through the 2003-04 season, scoring two crucial goals toward the end of the campaign to keep that record intact. He also won a Spanish league title with Real Madrid, and five Europa League crowns with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. He also made 21 appearances for Spain between 2003-06.
Cycling
Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz took a huge step towards winning the Giro d'Italia as he preserved his overall lead at the end of the penultimate stage, which was won by Pello Bilbao of Spain.
Carapaz, who rides for Movistar, remained 1 minute, 54 seconds ahead of Vincenzo Nibali ahead of the final time trial in Verona on Sunday.
Landa leapfrogged Primoz Roglic into third, 2:53 behind Carapaz, after finishing second in a sprint with Bilbao after 121 miles from Feltre to Croce d'Aune-Monte Avena, which had five long, categorized climbs in the Dolomites.
