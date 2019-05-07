Liverpool delivered the greatest in a long line of famous comebacks to reach the Champions League final on Tuesday, beating Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg.
Divock Origi scored twice, either side of goals by halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum early in the second half, to send Liverpool into its second straight final and set up a meeting with either Ajax or Tottenham on June 1.
It was only the third time in the history of the European Cup that a team came from three goals down after the first leg of a semifinal and progressed to the final, after Panathinaikos in 1970-71 and Barcelona in 1985-86. No team had done it in the Champions League era.
Golf
John Daly has been approved to use a cart next week in the PGA Championship because of arthritis in his right knee that he says keeps him from walking more than six holes on the golf course.
He will be the first player to ride a cart in a major championship since Casey Martin in the U.S. Open at Olympic Club in 1998 and 2012.
The PGA of America said Daly applied to use a cart through its American with Disabilities Act policy and provided “the requisite information to allow for a review of his request by the PGA’s medical team.”
The PGA Championship starts May 16 at Bethpage Black, a notoriously tough public course — inside and outside the ropes — on Long Island. Daly has a lifetime exemption from winning the PGA Championship in 1991 at Crooked Stick as the ninth alternate.
Horse racing
After being declared the winner of the Kentucky Derby by disqualification, Country House will not run in the Preakness because of illness, ending any chance of a Triple Crown this year.
Trainer Bill Mott said the long shot winner of horse racing’s biggest event was no longer being considered to run in the second jewel of the Triple Crown after it looked like Country House was getting sick. After the horse started coughing, which Mott called unusual, blood work showed he was harboring some sort of virus.
Hockey
The Edmonton Oilers hired longtime Detroit Red Wings executive Ken Holland as their new general manager and president of hockey operations.
Holland takes over the struggling team from interim GM Keith Gretzky and one of his first tasks will be finding a new coach. Veteran Ken Hitchcock will not be back next season after taking over in November for the fired Todd McLellan.
Auto racing
Denny Hamlin suffered from nausea and double vision from carbon monoxide that seeped into his Toyota at the end of the NASCAR race at Dover, Del.
Hamlin felt ill after Monday’s race and was attended to by medical staff on pit road after he finished 21st. Hamlin was treated and released from the NASCAR medical care center. Debris struck Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota during the race that knocked out the right rear crush panel and allowed fumes into the car.
Obituary
Former Green Bay Packer running back MacArthur Lane died last Saturday in California. He was 77
Lane played for the Packers from 1972 to 1974 and was the halfback next to fullback John Brockington.
