Liverpool overcame the loss of Mohamed Salah to a heavy knock to the head to beat Newcastle 3-2 on Saturday thanks to a late goal by Divock Origi and return to the top of the English Premier League.
Origi's header at an 86th-minute free kick glanced off the head of Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles and into the net as Liverpool earned an eighth straight league win, which put the team two points clear of Manchester City.
City, which plays Leicester on Monday in its game in hand, will retain the title by winning its last two matches.
Salah appeared to be in tears when he was carried off the field on a stretcher in the 73rd minute after smashing his head against the ground following a collision with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. He might not be available for the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League semifinal against Barcelona on Tuesday.
• Celtic extended one of the longest periods of domination in the history of Scottish soccer by winning the league title for the eighth straight year, completing the second leg of its bid for another domestic treble.
With a 3-0 win at Aberdeen, Celtic moved into an unassailable 12-point lead in the Scottish Premiership to clinch a 50th top-flight title with two games to spare. Only fierce Glasgow rival Rangers — with 54 — has more.
Having already collected the Scottish League Cup in December, Celtic will wrap up the treble if it wins the Scottish Cup final against Hearts on May 25.
Tennis
Chilean outsider Cristian Garin extended his remarkable run at the Munich Open by reaching the final after beating third-seeded Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-4.
Garin saved both break points he faced after rain delayed play twice in the second set on the outdoor clay.
Ranked No. 47, he claimed the biggest win of his career in defeating No. 3 Alexander Zverev — the two-time defending champion — the day before.
Garin will face Matteo Berrettini or the fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in Sunday's final. The second semifinal was put back to Sunday morning due to persistent rain in Munich.
Hockey
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk is expected to miss the rest of the playoffs after having shoulder surgery.
General manager Don Waddell said that the 27-year-old van Riemsdyk underwent surgery on his left shoulder and is expected to miss four to six months.
Van Riemsdyk was hurt in the first period of Game 2 of the second-round sweep of the New York Islanders last Sunday. He played in the first nine games of the postseason for Carolina, which has advanced to the Eastern Conference final in its first playoff appearance since 2009.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.