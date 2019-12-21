Briefly: Liverpool adds to its trophy case

Roberto Firmino clinched Liverpool’s first Club World Cup title on Saturday, scoring in extra time to seal a 1-0 victory in the final over Flamengo at Doha, Qatar, to assert Europe’s footballing dominance over South America.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s defense-splitting pass picked out Sadio Mane who squared for Firmino to net in the 99th minute and become Liverpool’s savior again in the Qatari capital for the second time in three days.
The Brazilian forward also struck in the semifinal victory over Monterrey, giving him two goals in as many games in the 2022 World Cup test-event tournament.
Baseball
The Detroit Tigers needed power, so they’re bringing in two players from the Minnesota team that set a major league record for home runs.
The Tigers agreed to one-year deals with free agents Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron. The deals are each for $6.1 million and should add some power to a Detroit team that finished last in the American League in homers in 2019.
Schoop and Cron both played for Minnesota last season, helping the Twins hit a record 307 home runs.
Schoop, a second baseman, batted .256 with 23 homers — his fourth straight season with over 20. He played for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018. The 29-year-old Cron hit .253 with 25 home runs. He started 110 games at first base.
Obituary
Martin Peters, who scored one of England’s goals in its victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 76.
Peters’ family announced his death via a statement through English soccer club West Ham, saying he passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Peters, a wide goalscoring midfielder with good movement and who had the ability to cross well with either foot, netted the second goal in the 1966 final. West Ham teammate Geoff Hurst scored England’s other three goals in a 4-2 win after extra time. It remains the England men’s soccer team only title at a major tournament.
Skiing
A combination of rain, snow and fog forced organizers to cancel the annual Val Gardena downhill scheduled for Saturday in Italy.
The International Ski Federation said it planned to announce a new date and site for the race.
The cancellation came a day after nearly four hours were required to carry out a super-G race due to thick fog on the Saslong course. The super-G was won by Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr.
Darts
Female darts player Fallon Sherrock has caused another huge shock at the PDC World Championship in London.
The 25-year-old Englishwoman beat another man at the sport’s flagship event, this time eliminating No. 11-ranked Mensur Suljovic with a 3-1 win in the second round.
On Tuesday, she became the first female player to beat a man at the world championship, defeating Ted Evetts 3-2.