Dominant pitching Saturday got South Korea and Hawaii to the Little League World Series championship on Sunday at South Williamsport, Pa.
Neither of the starters — Choi Ji-hyung for South Korea and Aukai Kea for Hawaii — can pitch for the title, but that’s OK. They each have done damage with their bats, too.
South Korea beat Japan 2-1 in the second meeting of the teams at the tournament. This game was a lot closer than South Korea’s 10-0 mercy-rule blowout of Japan earlier, but the Koreans hung on. In South Williamsport, they have outscored their opponents 21-4 over four games.
Hawaii defeated Georgia 3-0, thanks to Kea’s 15 strikeouts and a couple of two-out rallies in the late innings.
Kea won’t be available to pitch Sunday, but he’s not bad at the plate. He’s hitting .500 with a home run and two doubles. Hawaii manager Gerald Oda wouldn’t say who he was starting for the tournament title.
Soccer
Mohamed Salah extended his extraordinary scoring run at Anfield as Liverpool beat Brighton 1-0 to make it three wins out of three without conceding in the Premier League.
The Egypt forward curled a low shot inside the far post in the 23rd minute to make it 29 goals in as many home matches since joining Liverpool in 2017.
Cycling
Australian rider Rohan Dennis won the time trial on Stage One of the Spanish Vuelta, while Michal Kwiatkowski of Sky grabbed an early advantage over other team leaders.
Dennis powered his way through the short 4.9-mile course in the coastal city of Malaga in 9 minutes, 39 seconds. Dennis, who is Australia’s three-time defending time trial champion, led the Giro d’Italia for four days in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.