Briefly: Lightning strike first in Cup finals

Nothing Nikita Kucherov accomplishes on the ice seems to surprise the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Three days after returning from an injury to help the defending champions get back to hockey’s grandest stage, the playoff scoring leader had two goals and an assist Monday night to pace a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Kucherov boosted his postseason-leading point total to 30 (seven goals, 23 assists) in 18 games after missing the entire regular season while recovering from hip surgery. His latest exploits come on the heels of a gritty Game 7 performance in the semifinals against the New York Islanders.
Kucherov put the Lightning up 3-1 early in the third period with a fluky goal that Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot tried to bat down with his hand before it wound up in the net. He scored again at 11:25 of the third, then assisted on Stamkos’ power-play goal that made it 5-1 with just over a minute to go.
The Canadiens had not given up a power-play goal in an NHL playoff-record 13 consecutive games.
It was a solid start for the Lightning, who had never won the opener of a Stanley Cup Final before Monday night.
NFL
Dan Snyder’s wife Tanya was named co-CEO of the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, giving her bigger influence in the club that is currently in the midst of an independent investigation into workplace conduct the NFL is overseeing.
Tanya Snyder had been in charge of the organization’s philanthropic efforts since the Snyders took ownership of the team in 1999.
The team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson last summer to look into allegations of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within the organization. The league took over that investigation, which has not yet been completed.
Cycling
Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish sat on the road and cried Tuesday after posting a 31st stage win in the Tour de France on his return to cycling’s biggest race following a three-year absence.
Cavendish was not expected to be among the eight riders selected by Deceuninck-Quick Step for the Tour but was a last-minute inclusion in the squad following Sam Bennett’s withdrawal.
Cavendish powered to victory in a mass sprint at the end of the fourth stage in the western Brittany region. He edged Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium.
The 36-year-old Cavendish is second on the all-time list for the most stage wins behind Belgian great Eddy Merckx on 34. Cavendish’s previous stage win dated back to 2016.
Mathieu van der Poel kept the race leader’s yellow jersey with an eight-second lead over Julian Alaphilippe ahead of Wednesday’s first time trial.
Soccer
Frank de Boer quit as coach of the Netherlands following the team’s elimination from the European Championship.
The Dutch lost to the Czech Republic 2-0 on Sunday in the round of 16 after winning their first three group matches at Euro 2020. De Boer and the Dutch soccer federation had set a goal of reaching at least the quarterfinals.
De Boer faced fierce criticism after the loss to the Czechs because of his decision to abandon the traditional Dutch formation of four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards.
De Boer had only been in the job since September. He took over from Ronald Koeman after he left to join Barcelona.
College baseball
Vanderbilt rode a seven-run first inning to an 8-2 victory on Monday night in Game 1 of the College World Series finals to move within a win of a second straight national championship.
The Commodores (49-16) scored their seven first-inning runs off Christian MacLeod and Chase Patrick after Mississippi State (48-18) had taken a 1-0 lead in the top half on Kamren James’ homer into the left-field bleachers.
McLeod struggled for a second straight CWS start and got only two outs. The redshirt freshman left-hander walked two of the first three batters and hit two in a row to bring in Vandy’s first run. CJ Rodriguez’s two-run single and Isaiah Thomas’ RBI double brought on Patrick. Jayson Gonzalez greeted him with a three-run homer.