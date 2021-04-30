Briefly: Leipold hired as head coach at Kansas

Kansas hired former UW-Whitewater and Buffalo coach Lance Leipold on Friday, turning over one of college football's worst programs to a longtime Division III coach with strong Midwestern roots.
Leipold signed a six-year contract and takes over for Les Miles, who won a national championship at LSU. Miles parted with Kansas after two losing seasons and amid sexual harassment allegations dating to his time with the Tigers.
Before jumping to the Division I level, the 56-year-old Leipold won six national championships in eight seasons while going 109-6 as the head coach of his alma mater, UW-Whitewater. At one point, the Warhawks won three straight titles to cap perfect seasons, then after a seven-win “down year,” put together two more undefeated seasons.
Golf
Hee Young Park birdied her final hole to move into a tie for the lead with Inbee Park at the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club at Singapore.
Hee Young Park (68) and No. 2-ranked Inbee Park (69) had two-round totals of 11-under 133 at the LPGA event.
Another South Korean player, Hyo Joo Kim, was two strokes behind in a tie for third with Lin Xiyu of China. Lin birdied her last hole to also finish with a 68.
Former Women's PGA champion Hannah Green shot 66 — tied for the low round of the day — and now has 14 consecutive rounds under par. The Australian, who shot 71 on Thursday, was one of only three players who shot in the 60s all four rounds in Los Angeles last week.
Green is in a group tied for seventh, four strokes behind. That group includes Lydia Ko (68) and Women's British Open champion Sophia Popov (70).
• Keegan Bradley ran off four birdies over his last five holes, finishing with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th and a 64 and a two-shot lead at the Valspar Open in Florida.
Riviera winner Max Homa had eight birdies and was in a large group at 66 that included Emiliano Grillo and Ryan Moore.
Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, didn't make a birdie over his final 12 holes and had to settle for a 71. Justin Thomas celebrated his 28th birthday by opening with an eagle and coming inches away from a hole-in-one, but he stalled on the back nine and shot 69.
Phil Mickelson, playing at Innisbrook for the first time since 2004, shot 73.
Tennis
Second-seeded Naomi Osaka made her return to clay to beat Misaki Doi 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Madrid Open.
Osaka overcame Doi's strong start by hitting six aces and breaking her serve five times.
A leg injury meant Osaka missed last season's clay-court swing, and her last individual tournament on the surface was at Roland Garros in 2019. She played and lost for Japan against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the Fed Cup in February 2020.
Osaka, the U.S. Open and Australian Open champion, next plays Karolina Muchova after the Czech beat Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-3.
Third-seeded Simona Halep, who won the tournament in 2016 and '17, beat Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 7-5.
Maria Sakkari roared back after losing the first seven games of her match against Amanda Anisimova to win 0-6, 6-1, 6-4. Daria Kasatkina needed three match points to see off Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1). Fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-2.