Briefly: Leipold hired as head coach at Kansas

Kansas hired former UW-Whitewater and Buffalo coach Lance Leipold on Friday, turning over one of college football's worst programs to a longtime Division III coach with strong Midwestern roots.

Leipold signed a six-year contract and takes over for Les Miles, who won a national championship at LSU. Miles parted with Kansas after two losing seasons and amid sexual harassment allegations dating to his time with the Tigers.

Before jumping to the Division I level, the 56-year-old Leipold won six national championships in eight seasons while going 109-6 as the head coach of his alma mater, UW-Whitewater. At one point, the Warhawks won three straight titles to cap perfect seasons, then after a seven-win “down year,” put together two more undefeated seasons.

Golf

Hee Young Park birdied her final hole to move into a tie for the lead with Inbee Park at the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club at Singapore.

Hee Young Park (68) and No. 2-ranked Inbee Park (69) had two-round totals of 11-under 133 at the LPGA event.

Another South Korean player, Hyo Joo Kim, was two strokes behind in a tie for third with Lin Xiyu of China. Lin birdied her last hole to also finish with a 68.