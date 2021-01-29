Briefly: Legendary Temple coach Chaney dies

John Chaney, one of the nation's leading Black coaches and a commanding figure during a Hall of Fame basketball career at Temple, has died. He was 89.
His death was announced by the university Friday.
Chaney led Temple to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances over 24 seasons, including five NCAA regional finals. Chaney had 741 wins as a college coach. He was twice named national coach of the year and his teams at Temple won six Atlantic 10 conference titles.
Chaney was an imposing presence on the court — restless, cranky, his otherwise natty clothes in shambles by the end of the game.
In 1994, he had a heated exchange following a game against UMass in which he threatened to kill coach John Calipari. Chaney apologized and was suspended for a game. The two later became friends.
Soccer
Major League Soccer extended its deadline for negotiating adjustments to the existing collective bargaining agreement until Feb. 4 and warned it is prepared to lock out players if a deal isn't reached by then.
The league set the new deadline of 10:59 p.m., Feb. 4 after the Major League Soccer Players Association submitted a proposal just hours ahead of the original deadline. The union proposed extending the current collective bargaining agreement with the league through the 2026 season.
The league's proposal includes playing players their full salaries in 2021 in exchange for an extension through the 2027 season.
Baseball
Ken Griffey Jr. has been hired as a senior adviser to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
The Hall of Fame outfielder will work in baseball operations and on youth baseball development. He is tasked with improving diversity at amateur levels, Major League Baseball said.
Griffey will work as an MLB ambassador at youth initiatives and at its special events, including the postseason and the All-Star Game.
Griffey was a 13-time All-Star who hit .284 with 630 home runs and 1,836 RBIs in 22 seasons for Seattle (1989-99, 2009-10), Cincinnati (2000-08) and the Chicago White Sox (2008). He was elected to the Hall in 2016.
Winter sports
Latvia's Martins Dukurs wrapped up his 10th World Cup men's skeleton season championship without doing anything. Austria's Janine Flock had to work a bit harder on the way to clinching her second season-long title.
Flock was second in the women's skeleton World Cup season finale, more than good enough to give her the points crown. Flock also won the season-long title in 2014-15.
Russia's Elena Nikitina won the race, followed by Flock and Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands. Katie Uhlaender was 13th for the U.S., with Kendall Wesenberg 15th and Sara Roderick 16th in her World Cup debut.
Dukurs didn't even race Friday and was still assured the season title since most other top contenders joined him in skipping the race to prepare for the world championships. They start next weekend in Altenberg, Germany.
Dukurs has won the World Cup title in 10 of the last 12 seasons.
Sailing
American Magic has its back to the wall after losing its first two races in the best-of-seven semifinal match against Italy's Luna Rossa in the America's Cup challenger series.
The New York Yacht Club team has been on the back foot since its racing yacht Patriot capsized and came close to sinking during a round-robin race against Luna Rossa 12 days ago. The fact it was on the start line at all Friday was a triumph of its teamwork and determination.
As if it hadn't been through enough, American Magic had to face what Luna Rossa helmsman Francesco Bruni described as "the hardest conditions in which we ever sailed these boats."
The wind was constantly near the upper limit in which racing can take place in the 75-foot monohulls which race on narrow foils and are often on the very edge of balance and stability. Luna Rossa won Friday's races by convincing margins of 2 minutes, 33 seconds and 3 minutes, 7 seconds.
Horse racing
Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic winner Authentic was honored as Horse of the Year at the 50th annual Eclipse Awards.
Authentic received 224 out of 238 first-place votes. Monomoy Girl received seven votes. Swiss Skydiver, the filly who beat Authentic by a neck in the Preakness, finished third with six votes. Vekoma received one vote.