Briefly: Legendary Temple coach Chaney dies

Dukurs didn't even race Friday and was still assured the season title since most other top contenders joined him in skipping the race to prepare for the world championships. They start next weekend in Altenberg, Germany.

Dukurs has won the World Cup title in 10 of the last 12 seasons.

Sailing

American Magic has its back to the wall after losing its first two races in the best-of-seven semifinal match against Italy's Luna Rossa in the America's Cup challenger series.

The New York Yacht Club team has been on the back foot since its racing yacht Patriot capsized and came close to sinking during a round-robin race against Luna Rossa 12 days ago. The fact it was on the start line at all Friday was a triumph of its teamwork and determination.

As if it hadn't been through enough, American Magic had to face what Luna Rossa helmsman Francesco Bruni described as "the hardest conditions in which we ever sailed these boats."

The wind was constantly near the upper limit in which racing can take place in the 75-foot monohulls which race on narrow foils and are often on the very edge of balance and stability. Luna Rossa won Friday's races by convincing margins of 2 minutes, 33 seconds and 3 minutes, 7 seconds.