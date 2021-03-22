Briefly: Legendary Laker Baylor dies at 86

The claims in the six new suits, which were filed in a Harris County state district court, are similar those in the earlier cases. One of the latest lawsuits was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her on March 5 in Atlanta and that his behavior “is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women.”

All of the women who have sued Watson are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business and claimed that Watson exposed himself, touched them with his penis or kissed them against their will. One woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All but one of the alleged assaults took place in Houston, with one woman flown in from Atlanta, according to the lawsuits. The first alleged assault took place in March 2020.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, declined to comment Monday on the latest lawsuits filed against his client. In a statement Friday, Hardin called the allegations “meritless.”

Watson, 25, has broadly denied he acted inappropriately and said last week in a statement he looks forward to clearing his name.

Soccer

American defender Chris Gloster has been signed by Major League Soccer’s New York City from PSV Eindhoven’s youth system.