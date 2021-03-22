Briefly: Legendary Laker Baylor dies at 86

Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday of natural causes. He was 86.
The Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.
With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.
Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss praised Baylor as “THE superstar of his era,” adding that his many accolades speak to that.
His second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful.
He worked for the Clippers from 1986 until 2008, when he left the team with acrimony and an unsuccessful lawsuit against owner Donald Sterling and the NBA claiming age and race discrimination.
Baylor was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points with a 71-point game Dec. 11, 1960, against New York.
- Minnesota has picked former player and assistant Ben Johnson to be the new head men’s basketball coach, according to a person with knowledge of the hire.
Johnson will replace Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons and then took the job at New Mexico.
The 40-year-old Johnson was on staff under Pitino with the Gophers for five seasons before spending the last three years at Xavier under Travis Steele.
Johnson, a native of Minneapolis and product of the powerhouse program at DeLaSalle High School, played two seasons for the Gophers for Dan Monson after transferring from Northwestern. He has also coached at Dayton, Texas-Pan American and Northern Iowa.
NFL
A year after a three-day stop in Las Vegas was scrapped and one of its signature events had to go virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL announced Monday initial plans for this year’s draft in Cleveland, where thousands of fans will be safely welcomed in a step toward normalcy.
Goodell hosted last year’s draft from home, but he’ll be on hand for this year’s event, which will incorporate all the health and safety protocols learned by the league over the past year as well as the city’s best known locations along Lake Erie — FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Browns, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The NFL feels confident it can hold a large-scale event after a successful run at this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida. And, given the events of the past year, the league feels this draft can have an even deeper meaning than just teams picking new players.
- Six more women filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, bringing the total number of such lawsuits against the NFL player to 13.
The claims in the six new suits, which were filed in a Harris County state district court, are similar those in the earlier cases. One of the latest lawsuits was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her on March 5 in Atlanta and that his behavior “is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women.”
All of the women who have sued Watson are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business and claimed that Watson exposed himself, touched them with his penis or kissed them against their will. One woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All but one of the alleged assaults took place in Houston, with one woman flown in from Atlanta, according to the lawsuits. The first alleged assault took place in March 2020.
Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, declined to comment Monday on the latest lawsuits filed against his client. In a statement Friday, Hardin called the allegations “meritless.”
Watson, 25, has broadly denied he acted inappropriately and said last week in a statement he looks forward to clearing his name.
Soccer
American defender Chris Gloster has been signed by Major League Soccer’s New York City from PSV Eindhoven’s youth system.
The 20-year-old agreed to a three-year contract that includes two options. NYCFC obtained his MLS homegrown priority rights from the New York Red Bulls in Monday for $100,000 in general allocation money plus $300,000 in conditional general allocation money that depends on specified benchmarks being met during his MLS contract.
Gloster is from Montclair, New Jersey, and played for the U.S. at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup. He appeared in 22 games for PSV’s reserve team in the second tier after 16 games with Hannover’s reserve team in the German fourth tier. He joined NYCFC in training in Florida last week.
- German media reports say former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso will take over as coach at Borussia Mönchengladbach next season.
The tabloid Bild and its sister magazine Sport Bild first reported Monday that the 39-year-old Alonso, who had a distinguished playing career with Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, has agreed to replace current Gladbach coach Marco Rose, who is joining Borussia Dortmund next season.
Alonso has been coaching the Real Sociedad second team since 2019. The team is currently top of Group 2 in Spain’s third division.