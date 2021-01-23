Briefly: Lefty Quintana finalizes deal with Angels

Left-hander José Quintana has finalized an $8 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Quintana leaves the Chicago Cubs and joins a rotation projected to include left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-handers Shohei Ohtani, Dylan Bundy and Griffin Canning.
Quintana was limited to one start and three relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he started late after surgery July 2 to repair nerve damage caused by a cut on the thumb of his pitching hand. The Cubs said Quintana was hurt while washing dishes at his home in Miami and that he needed five stitches.
Quintana made relief appearances on Aug. 25 and 30, and then was sidelined again by an inflamed muscle on the left side of his back. His only start was Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh. He made another relief appearance on Sept. 27 and finished 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 innings.
He began his big league career with the Chicago White Sox in 2012 and went 50-54 with a 3.51 ERA during six seasons on the South Side, which included his only All-Star selection in 2016.
Quintana was 33-23 with a 4.24 ERA for the Cubs, leaving him 83-77 with a 3.73 ERA overall.
- The Chicago Cubs finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with catcher Austin Romine.
Chicago had been looking for a backup catcher since the Cubs traded Victor Caratini to San Diego last month.
The 32-year-old Romine hit .238 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with Detroit last year. He played parts of eight seasons with the New York Yankees before signing with the Tigers as a free agent.
Romine had his most productive season with New York in 2018, batting .244 with a career-high 10 homers and 42 RBIs in 77 games.
- All-Star outfielder George Springer finalized as $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, becoming the most prominent free agent to reach an agreement this offseason.
Springer, who turned 31 in September, received the largest deal in team history, topping outfielder Vernon Wells’ $126 million, seven-year contract in 2006.
A three-time All-Star, Springer had spent his entire seven-season career with Houston and was the World Series MVP when the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games for their first title in 2017.
Springer hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs during the shortened 2020 season. He has a .270 career average with 174 home runs and 458 RBIs, including career bests of .292 with 39 homers and 96 RBIs in 2019.
- First baseman Ryan Zimmerman is returning to the Washington Nationals after sitting out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, agreeing in principle to a $1 million, one-year contract.
The 36-year-old Zimmerman has played 15 seasons in the majors, all for the Nationals, who selected him with their first pick in the 2005 amateur draft shortly after the club moved to Washington from Montreal.
He helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2019, but did not play last year, opting out of the season because of concerns about his family’s health amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Skiing
Olympic champion Sofia Goggia won her fourth straight downhill race on Saturday to tie a World Cup streak by Lindsay Vonn in 2018.
The Italian star finished 0.27 seconds faster than Lara Gut-Behrami as both thrived on icy snow slicker than in Friday’s race at Crans-Montana also won by Goggia.
Goggia’s teammate Elena Curtoni was third, 0.60 back, ending Breezy Johnson’s streak of four third-place finishes in downhill. Johnson was fifth, 0.89 behind Goggia.
Winter sports
A year ago, Germany’s Felix Loch endured the worst season of his career. This year, he’s enjoying perhaps the most dominant season in men’s luge history.
Loch is the World Cup men’s overall champion for the seventh time, clinching the title Saturday with his ninth win in 10 races this season. He leads German teammate Johannes Ludwig by 320 points with two races remaining.
If Loch wins both — World Cup luge races are worth 100 points for winners, 85 points for runners-up — he would be assured of breaking his own record for the biggest season-long points margin. He topped Germany’s Andi Langenhan by 330 points on the way to the 2014-15 championship.Kaillie Humphries got her second win in as many attempts in a monobob sled this season, leading a gold-silver finish for USA Bobsled and Skeleton.
Humphries had the fastest time in both heats and finished in 1 minute, 46.75 seconds. She was 0.62 seconds ahead of Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S., who took second for her first monobob medal. Stephanie Schneider of Germany was third.