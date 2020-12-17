Briefly: Left-hander Claudio signs with Angels

Left-hander Alex Claudio agreed to a one-year, $1,125,000 contract with the Los Angeles Angels, adding the sidearm reliever to their bullpen makeover.
Claudio has appeared in 239 games over the past four seasons with Texas and Milwaukee, third most by a pitcher in the majors during that stretch. He led the sport in 2019 with 83 appearances for the Brewers, tying their franchise record.
Claudio is 15-8 with 13 saves and a 3.44 ERA in his major league career, which began with the Rangers in 2014. He is particularly effective against left-handed batters, who have a .202 career average against him, but he also managed to be effective last season even after the implementation of the major league rule requiring relievers to face at least three batters.
Soccer
Robert Lewandowski won the biggest individual prize of his career, showing that a forward not named Messi or Ronaldo can be voted the world's best soccer player.
The Poland captain was named the FIFA Best Men's Player for 2020 after his 55-goal season lifted Bayern Munich to a sweep of international and domestic trophies.
Lewandowski topped a three-player shortlist that included Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Voting was by a global jury of national team captains and coaches, plus selected journalists and fans. Lewandowski received 52 voting points, with Ronaldo second on 38 Messi third with 35.
Lewandowski joined Luka Modric, the Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder who won in 2018, as the only players in the past 13 years to deny both Messi and Ronaldo the victory.
Lucy Bronze was voted the best women's player to give England its first individual victory at the FIFA awards. A Champions League winner with Lyon, she has since joined Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp, who coached Lewandowski at their former club Borussia Dortmund, denied Bayern a sweep of the FIFA men's awards by being voted the best coach for a second straight year.
Auto racing
IndyCar made the first pandemic-related change to its 2021 schedule, moving the prestigious Grand Prix of Long Beach from April to September because of California restrictions.
Long Beach, second only to the Indianapolis 500 in prestige and popularity on the IndyCar calendar, was shifted to Sept. 26 and will now be the season finale.
The race was originally scheduled for April 18 but California has tight COVID-19 regulations and construction on the temporary 1.968-mile circuit through the downtown streets of Long Beach begins months ahead of time.
Long Beach was canceled outright in 2020 after 46 consecutive runnings.
Olympics
Russia will not be able to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years after a ruling Thursday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The Lausanne-based court halved the four-year ban proposed last year by the World Anti-Doping Agency in a landmark case that accused Russia of state-ordered tampering of a testing laboratory database in Moscow. The ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.
Russian athletes and teams will still be allowed to compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, as well as world championships including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, if they are not banned for or suspected of doping.
Sailing
United States challenger American Magic won both of its races on the opening day of sailing's America's Cup World Series, ending with a thrilling match-race win over Cup defender Team New Zealand in Auckland.
On a disastrous day for INEOS Team UK, the British challenger lost to American Magic by more than a leg of the six-leg course, then was forced to retire from its second race against Italy's Luna Rossa when it sustained a major equipment malfunction.
American Magic's Patriot looked strong in both of its races, most importantly in a classic match race with Team New Zealand in the last race of the day. New Zealand-born helmsman Dean Barker led across the start line and defended his lead around most of the course.
The America's Cup World Series does not count towards the America's Cup regatta which begins with the challenger series in January and February, followed by the Cup match between the defender and top challenger in March. All racing will be held in Auckland.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!