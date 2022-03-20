Briefly: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 in Bahrain

Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s title defense turned into a nightmare when the Red Bull star retired near the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday allowing Ferrari to clinch a 1-2 finish with Charles Leclerc winning ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.

Leclerc was leading comfortably from Verstappen when the back of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri car caught fire as he parked it on the side of the track. It was quickly put out and the Frenchman walked away unharmed.

From the restart, Leclerc got away and Verstappen started complaining about steering problems before being forced to retire.

“The faster I was going, I could barely steer (and) then suddenly I had to retire, everything just switched off,” Verstappen said. “It looked like a fuel pump issue, there was no fuel coming to the engine. It’s very painful for the team (and) we need to look into everything.”

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took an unexpected third place after Sergio Perez’s Red Bull also retired with the finish line in sight as the race finished under a yellow flag.

Hamilton had been lagging way behind in fifth when late drama on Lap 46 changed the race.

“We are grateful for these points,” Hamilton said. “It is not going to be a quick turnaround.”

Josef Newgarden used the nonexistent high line to pass Scott McLaughlin in the final turn at Texas Motor Speedway and steal the IndyCar race his teammate had dominated.

The margin of victory was .669 seconds — the eighth-closest finish in 35 races at Texas.

The Sunday win gave Team Penske back-to-back victories to open the season and 600 overall wins across all its platforms. Chevrolet has opened the season with consecutive wins for the first time since 2017.

Marcus Ericsson led Honda and Chip Ganassi Racing with a third-place finish — his first podium on an oval — and was followed by his three teammates. Scott Dixon was fifth, Jimmie Johnson sixth and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou seventh.

Baseball

The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million contract that would bring him to Boston to play second base.

The deal, which was first reported by USA Today and confirmed by multiple outlets, gives the Red Sox a long-term answer at second, which has been in flux since former AL MVP Dustin Pedroia was first injured in 2017, and leaves Xander Bogaerts in place at shortstop. The team also has a backup plan on the left side of the infield if Bogaerts opts out of his contract at the end of this season.

Story, 29, batted .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs for the Rockies last season, an off-year that followed three straight years in which he received NL MVP votes.

Football

The Chicago Bears signed Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a two-year contract and Kansas City Chiefs receiver and kick returner Byron Pringle to a one-year deal on Sunday.

They also re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.

Muhammad has 11 sacks, 30 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles over five seasons with New Orleans and Indianapolis. He had a career-high six sacks last year.

Pringle played on a Super Bowl-winning team and had 898 yards on 67 receptions after joining the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He caught 42 passes for 568 yards last season and returned 25 kickoffs for 621 yards, an average of 24.8 yards that ranked fifth in the NFL.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2026 with the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

The deal signed by Stafford on Saturday is worth $160 million, with $135 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

Stafford is cashing in on his spectacular debut season with the Rams after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, who traded the 2009 No. 1 overall pick to Los Angeles a year ago. Stafford would be 38 years old in the final season of the extension.

Stafford is headed into the final year of his previous five-year, $135 million deal signed in Detroit, but he repeatedly said he had no interest in going anywhere.

The Super Bowl champion Rams continued to turn over their roster Saturday, trading wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The Rams are receiving a 2023 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Woods.

Woods is recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in November but is expected to be ready for training camp. Woods was injured the day after the Rams signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a knee injury during the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

