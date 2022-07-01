Briefly: LaVine inks max contract with Bulls

Zach LaVine is staying with the Chicago Bulls.

The two-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist said Friday he has agreed to a new deal with the Bulls. LaVine will be signing a five-year max contract worth about $215 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the terms who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the pact cannot be signed until next week by league rule.

And with that, another top free agent came off the market — settling the biggest roster issue hanging over the Bulls this summer.

The Athletic first reported the agreement between the Bulls and LaVine.

LaVine averaged 24.4 points this past season in the final season of a four-year, $78 million deal. The high-flying guard made the playoffs for the first time in his eighth year as a pro, with the Bulls losing in the first round to Milwaukee in five games.

• For Utah, one era is ending.

For Minnesota, one seems to be beginning.

The Jazz have agreed to trade Rudy Gobert — a three-time defensive player of the year — to the Timberwolves for a massive package of players and draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the blockbuster deal.

Utah will receive four first-round picks between 2023 and 2029, a first-round pick from this year's draft in Walker Kessler, along with Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the NBA had not approved the deal and neither team could announce it publicly.

ESPN, which first reported the trade, also said Jarred Vanderbilt was going from Minnesota to Utah as part of the deal for Gobert — who now gets paired alongside another elite big man in Karl-Anthony Towns.

• Free agent point guard Ricky Rubio has agreed to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a multiyear contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

Rubio, who was instrumental in Cleveland's turnaround last season before injuring his left knee, agreed to a three-year, $18.4 million deal, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the agreement.

It's not known how far Rubio is in his recovery or if he'll ready for the start of next season. Rubio has twice torn the ACL in his left knee.

Baseball

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. were elected Thursday to start in the July 19 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

The pair were chosen under new rules that give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began June 8 and ended Thursday.

Judge received 3.76 million votes and was elected to start for the fourth time. Acuna led the NL with 3.5 million votes and was elected to start for the third time.

Cycling

Belgian rider Yves Lampaert won the Tour de France opening stage while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar finished third on Friday.

Pogacar placed ahead of his Slovenian countryman and main rival Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, who was eighth in the time trial.

Lampaert is a former world champion in team time trial but this was his first stage win at the three-week Tour. He clocked 15 minutes, 17 seconds on the eight-mile route around Copenhagen.

Hockey

The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million.

General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta.

• The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended.

The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named.

